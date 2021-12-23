Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

Public parks in Dubai are an attractive tourist destination for visitors, especially in the winter, as they include the best facilities and services, and are a natural outlet for citizens and residents of the emirate. Dubai includes 5 major public parks: Al Mamzar Park, Al Mushrif National Park, and Al Safa Park. Al Khor, and Zabeel.

The Garden Glow Garden allows the visitor to enjoy luminous wildlife with animal figures everywhere, as it has been re-created in an innovative and unique way. The age of information to the age of entertainment, where the entire park was created manually using environmentally friendly colored lights, which were constructed using recycled materials, such as: bottles and CDs, to convey the message of preserving nature and the environment in an artistic and creative way, to leave a mark in the minds of visitors.

The park offers a set of charming visual tricks in a variety of forms, highlighting the aesthetics of this unique art, using designs of geometric shapes and paintings, which form a variety of visual effects for the visitors and pioneers of the park to enjoy, and give them enthusiasm to take pictures, and the park offers visitors a world full of adventures Visual, sensory and educational at the same time.

The park displays 100 animatronic dinosaurs, and the Dinosaur Park features a laboratory that displays the stages of the birth of dinosaurs, as well as a museum that includes a collection of dinosaur skeletons, in addition to displaying the historical stage of the extinction of dinosaurs and how their era ended, and the Garden Glow in Dubai receives its visitors, amidst A pack of charming optical illusions.

«Dubai Safari»

Dubai Safari Park is the first of its kind in the Middle East, and it is one of the most famous Dubai parks and tourist destinations, as well as one of the top 10 similar parks in the world; This is due to several factors, most notably that it maintains environmental standards and wildlife, and takes care of the health and nutrition of the animals in it, in addition to meeting the requirements of fun and entertainment for visitors of all categories, and thus it is worthy of being a prominent tourist destination among the list of options and destinations that Dubai provides to residents and visitors, Especially in such winter times, which allow for the practice of many activities and entertaining events.

The park offers visitors a unique and distinct experience by introducing them to different types of animals and their unique characteristics, as well as entertainment shows and landscapes that are an attraction factor for repeating the visit to the park over and over again. The new season of Dubai Safari Park, which started last September, is full of shows, events, exhibitions and activities , which combines the entertainment side and the educational side as well.

The new season of the park witnesses interesting and unique interactive shows, such as a bird show, a display of the amazing creatures of the world, a display of birds of prey, and enjoying the presence of new animals, such as the squirrel monkeys, the mona guinon, the Arabian wolf, and the northern white gibbons.

Latest gardens

The “Quranic Garden” is one of the latest cultural and recreational parks in the emirate, and is considered an Islamic landmark because of the masterpieces of the prophetic miracles mentioned in the Qur’an. The Cave of Miracles, and Lake Moses.

The philosophy of the project is to design sections of the orchards planted with plants mentioned in the Holy Qur’an. The number of orchards is 12 in addition to a glass house, planted with 51 types of plants mentioned in the Qur’an, including: bananas, pomegranates, olives, watermelons, grapes, and figs. Garlic, leeks, onions, corn, lentils, wheat, cumin, ginger, tamarind, basil, zucchini, cucumbers, and others, in addition to a shaded seating area distributed on the sides of corridors with beautiful patterns and colors in line with the spirit of the place.

The greenhouse, which contains plants that live in special conditions, uses the smart fog system that was designed specifically for the greenhouse, and is connected to a high-efficiency program that releases fog in different areas according to specific dates for visitors throughout the day, and the park also includes the “Cave of Miracles”, which includes seven Miracles mentioned in the Qur’an with interactive technology, including: the miracle of the Prophet Musa “the lake”, which shows how the sea was divided into two parts to escape from its enemies, in addition to uniquely designed solar trees that celebrate Islamic art and engineering and designed specifically for the Qur’anic garden. The total area of ​​the garden is 64 hectares, and includes shaded seating areas, a children’s area, sports facilities, shops selling plants and herbs mentioned in the Qur’an, wheelchairs and special parking for people of determination.

entrance fees

The Quranic Garden opens its doors from Saturday to Thursday, starting from eight in the morning until ten in the evening, and on Friday it opens its doors from three in the afternoon until three in the evening, and visitors can enter the garden for free, while you pay a fee of five dirhams to enter the Cave of Miracles and the Glass House, and entry is also Free for children, people of determination and companions.

The Quranic Garden is a pioneering modern cultural project that stems from the civilizational and scientific achievements of Islam, inventorying and collecting the plants mentioned in the Holy Quran and the Noble Sunnah, and introducing visitors to the types of plants and their importance and scientific and nutritional value, indicating that the Quranic Garden’s message is to contribute to strengthening the cultural and scientific roles of Islamic heritage. And she continued: “The Quranic garden seeks to build bridges of intellectual and cultural communication with different cultures, religions and peoples, by viewing the civilizational achievement of the Islamic religion in the field of plant environment, preparing a scientific database for Arab environmental plants, and to raise the efficiency of performance in the areas of agricultural production and scientific research.”

Dubai Frame

The “Dubai Frame” is one of the latest cultural and entertainment landmarks in the country, and a prominent edifice that frames the charming scenes and views of the ancient and modern city of Dubai within one frame, to form a bridge linking the emirate’s ancient past to its prosperous present and characterized by panoramic views of the entire city, and tells its story through time since its establishment through With success stories that culminated in her ambitious plans to achieve a prosperous future.

Through it, the visitor can pass an educational path that looks at the ancient past of the emirate when climbing on the bridge at a height of 150 meters. They led us for the next fifty years in education, health, infrastructure, etc., and access to space.

Dubai code

Dubai Municipality has taken into account the criteria of the “Dubai Code”, which is the official reference approved for the requirements of the qualified environment in facilities, facilities and means of transportation in Dubai, where paths have been identified and provided to facilitate the movement of senior citizens, as well as the provision of wheelchairs and exercise equipment that suits their needs. In addition to a group of children’s games for people of determination.