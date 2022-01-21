High cholesterol can be both good and bad, meaning it is good for those who have high levels of the right type of cholesterol, HDL, while it is dangerous to health when levels of the bad type, also known as LDL, are high. . According to the British “The Express”, a balanced diet of healthy fluids and solids can contribute to improving cholesterol levels, and lowering LDL cholesterol levels as much as possible.

1. coconut water

According to a 2016 study, coconut water can help reduce markers of bad cholesterol in the blood, as well as act as an antioxidant. This helps reduce the buildup of low-density lipoprotein in the arteries, thus preventing the risk of heart disease or stroke.

2. Foods to avoid

Also, making sure to eat foods that do not contain high levels of saturated fats constantly contributes to reducing LDL levels in the blood. Experts advise eating less meat pies, sausages, fatty meats, butter, ghee, cream, hard cheese and biscuits for those who need to lower cholesterol.

3. Useful meals

The NHS also recommends that a number of foods should be included in the diet to increase levels of good HDL cholesterol, including mackerel and salmon, along with choosing brown rice, bread and pasta. She also recommends eating nuts, seeds, fruits and vegetables to improve cholesterol levels.

4. Workout

The NHS advises exercise as much as possible and whenever possible to reduce LDL levels in the blood, with exercise aiming for ‘at least two and a half hours a week’.

5. Quit Smoking

Lifestyle changes along with increasing the amount of exercise a person gets, quitting smoking and eliminating obesity can also help lower LDL levels, leading to prevention of cardiovascular disease and overall better health.