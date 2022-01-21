The best riders in the world start the 2022 season tomorrow with the first Freeride World Tour competition in history to be held in Spain. Among the 44 riders participating in the Baqueira Beret Tuc de Baciver, in addition to three current world champions (the Frenchman Victor De Le Rue in snowboarding, the Swedish Kristofer Turdell in skiing) and the Swiss Elizabeth Gerritzen in skiing) there will be four Spaniards, all Aranese: Núria Castán and Pau Riba (snowboard) and Aymar Navarro and Abel Moga (ski).

“I’m really looking forward to it, more than ever. Imagine what it means for me to compete in a world championship in a race that takes place in my house, surrounded by my family and friends. I’m very motivated”, says Aymar Navarro (32 years old), a firefighter by profession and to date the only Spanish freeride skier capable of achieving a podium finish in the most demanding competition in the specialty in the world. He was third in the Verbier final in 2021, as well as achieving two more top tens.

“A little snowfall has significantly improved the situation and it seems that the perfect conditions will be given for a good show. I see people very animated and the good thing about it being at Baciver is that they will be able to see it up close. I am sure that the atmosphere is going to be impressive and I encourage everyone to come”, concludes Navarro about the competition that will be held on the west face of Tuc de Baciver, with an altitude of 2,645 meters at the top and a vertical drop of 385 meters. The event can be followed live from 1 pm on Saturday through www.freerideworldtour.com, Teledeporte and RTVE Play. Regarding the starting order, the snowboard women will go down first, then the men of the board to continue with women’s skiing and finish with the men’s.

FREERIDE WORLD TOUR 2022 SCHEDULE

1st Test: Baqueira Beret (Spain)

2nd Round: Ordino-Arcalís (Andorra) From January 30 to February 5

3rd Test: Kicking Horse Golden (Canada). From February 12 to 17

4th Test: Fieberbrunn (Austria). From March 15 to 20

Grand Final: Verbier (Switzerland). From March 26 to April 3