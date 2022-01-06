41 Forever



That’s how emotionally the Dallas Mavericks pay tribute to Dirk Nowitzki



Photo: AFP / TOM PENNINGTON





Dallas Dirk Nowitzki was given a great honor at an emotional celebration: his jersey number 41 was pulled under the roof of the Dallas Mavericks and will no longer be awarded. The Würzburger thanks his wife – especially emotionally.







Dirk Nowitzki wiped the tears from his eyes several times. The 43-year-old former basketball superstar was overwhelmed by his feelings during the memorable video sequences and emotional requests to speak during his jersey ceremony. “It was a breathtaking journey. What a special ceremony, ”said Nowitzki, whose shirt number 41 was immortalized on Wednesday evening (local time) after an unprecedented career under the roof of the Dallas Mavericks. The number 41 is no longer awarded by the club from Texas, which Nowitzki made NBA champions in 2011.

At the side of Mrs. Jessica and his three children Malaika, Max and Morris, Nowitzki enjoyed the soulful celebration, which was attended by league boss Adam Silver and Mavs owner Mark Cuban as well as numerous players from the former championship team. When it was the turn of the native Würzburg himself, he pulled a cheat sheet out of his pocket and gave a humorous acceptance speech for around 20 minutes.

A very special thank you went to his family. “Jess, you are the backbone of our family and you keep the business going. You are the best woman and the best mother. I love you, ”said Nowitzki, who played exclusively for the Mavericks from 1998 to 2019 and has been enjoying his life as a privateer and father for almost three years. He told his own offspring: “Find your passion and work hard. I love you and I am proud of you. “







Following the Dallas game against the Golden State Warriors (99:82), the announced ceremony at the American Airlines Center began. Nowitzki wanted to be surprised what was in store for him. NBA Commissioner Silver said right at the start that he had never seen a ceremony like this. “Dirk, they love you not only here in Dallas, but all over the world. 21 years with a team and you brought that team a championship, ”said Silver.

Today’s Mavericks coach Jason Kidd – formerly Nowitzki’s teammate – spoke on behalf of the team that won the first and only title in the club’s history ten and a half years ago. “What a trip. An incredible journey. You set standards for what it means to win and work. On behalf of the championship team, I would like to say “thank you”: simply for being you. You were always a champion, ”said Kidd, who put on a green Nowitzki jersey after finishing his work as a coach.

It was an entertaining celebration at which those responsible let Nowitzki reminisce again. The 2.13 meter tall giant told the anecdote how he was euphorically received by hundreds of people at the airport in Dallas in 1998. “A few years later I found out that they weren’t fans, but employees of the club who were sent out,” said Nowitzki, who will soon receive a statue as well as a street named after him and the jersey honor. Club boss Cuban has already revealed it in miniature form – and announced: “It will be in front of the arena – and the next arena and the arena after it. And it will be big. “