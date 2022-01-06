Weather Thick snow icing adorned Helsinki’s Epiphany – Pakkanen will tighten considerably throughout Finland in the coming days

There is at least a week of cold winter weather all over Finland.

Snowing frosted Helsinki into a white winter wonderland the night between Wednesday and Thursday. The branches of the trees have a layer of snow several centimeters and the side streets are allowed to wade in deep snow.

It rained about 12 cents in Helsinki. However, the snow area was very local and hit mainly the capital and to some extent Espoo.

“Now the snow depth at Kaisaniemi weather station is 24 cents and in Kumpula 25 cents, while the average snow depth in Helsinki at the beginning of January is around ten cents,” the meteorologist on duty Jesse Heikkilä The Finnish Meteorological Institute says.

On Saturday, the next snowfall area is coming to southern Finland, but the rainfall caused by it is much lighter. There may also be a little rainfall on Sunday. The next few days are expected to be mostly rainy.

Frost tightens as early as Thursday. In the afternoon, up to ten degrees Celsius are expected in southern Finland.

“Saturday is the coldest of the next few days, and then the frost can drop to as low as -15 degrees,” says Heikkilä.

Lapland and Eastern Finland will have the coldest next week and the frost may be around -25 degrees in the north.

The weather will cool down in the middle of next week, roughly as expected on Wednesday.