If you already want to change your watch or are interested in a new one with a timeless design and long-lasting battery in Amazon Mexico we found 3 Fossil brand watches for menanalogue, with almost infinite battery and good quality that are on SALE with more than 50% OFF12 months without interest and even includes free shipping to the comfort of your home.

He Fossil Grant Men’s Circular Analog Watchmodel FS4812, with a 44 mm case, 22 mm strap, made of stainless steel, with a quartz movement with chronograph, mineral crystal and water resistant that is up to 53% OFFso instead of paying $3,718.99 pesos it will now cost you $1,730.69 Mexican pesos.

“It is important to remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, September 13, could change depending on its validity on Amazon Mexico.”

Fossil’s Grant men’s accessory is available for purchase at a 53% discount by paying in cash or on credit in up to 12 interest-free monthly installments when paying with participating credit cards. These purchase methods keep the watch’s sale price intact.

The Fossil Grant men’s circular analog watch, model FS4812/ Photo: Special.

He Fossil watch with date windowchronograph and 3 hands for men, model FS4931, is analog, has a case diameter of 45mm, is made of stainless steel and is water resistant to submersion up to 50 meters. This silver-colored men’s watch has a list price on Amazon of $4,439 pesos, but has a sale price of $2,089 Mexican pesos After applying the 53% OFF temporary.

The Fossil watch with date window/ Photo: Special.

Regarding the payment methods that this Fossil watch model supports and that respect its offer price, there are cash and credit with up to 12 MSI when paying with credit cards. The accessory is $2,350 pesos cheaper and can also be purchased through financing.

The third of these Fossil watches on temporary sale at Amazon is the Fossil CH2891 Coachmana circular analog watch for men that is water resistant, is designed to last with its timeless design, stainless steel construction and almost infinite battery; it also features a case with a diameter of 45 mm. This watch is now priced at reduced to $1,795.96 Mexican pesos after applying a 52% off at the initial price of $3,718.99 pesos.

Fossil CH2891 Coachman watch/ Photo: Special.

As for the payment methods available for the Fossil Coachman watch, which has been reduced by 52%, cash and credit are also available as methods that respect the temporary promotion. Like the previous models, this one can also be purchased on credit in 12 interest-free monthly installments.

Payment schemes for the 3 Fossil watches that are more than 50% OFF on Amazon Mexico.

The Fossil Grant watch, the Fossil with date window and the Fossil CH2891 Coachman watch contemplate payment options of up to 12 months without interest when paying with credit cards, but these accessories for men allow the purchase on credit with financing cost, where you will receive from 3 to 24 monthly installments with interest as a term to pay for the watch, but it is a method that will add additional interest to the price of the product. Keep in mind that the offer price is not maintained with financing.

The shipping cost is free, but if you want it to arrive immediately you can subscribe to Amazon Prime FREE for 30 days and enjoy its many benefits.

In Debate.com.mxWe share deals and discounts from various online stores. Some of the links in this post may be part of affiliate programs. None of the products mentioned have been suggested by brands or stores and their inclusion is the sole decision of our editorial team. Please note that product prices and availability are subject to change without notice.