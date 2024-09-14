This week after many rumors the existence of the PlayStation 5 ProAccording to Sony, this new model offers an improved gaming experience, especially in the graphics section. It will make more than 8,000 games look better than ever.

However, the public’s reception has been quite negative. On YouTube alone, the presentation video has already reached 260,000 dislikes and is still growing. All because they consider its launch to be anti-consumer.. This reminds us why Xbox needs to exist.

The PlayStation 5 Pro and why it reminds us of the importance of Xbox

PlayStation 5 Pro was announced with questionable features

One of the main discontents with the PlayStation 5 Pro is its price. At its launch event, it was revealed that it will go on sale on November 7th at a cost of $700. This in Mexican pesos would be about 14k, although you could go up to 20k due to import costs.

In addition to this, it is a completely digital console. Those who have the original model and physical games for it are forced to buy an external disk reader. There is no other way to prove you own the game and enjoy it on the Pro model. So either buy this reader or the digital version of the game you want.

Finally, although this is not really necessary, the sale of a base to be able to place the PlayStation 5 Pro vertically was announced. All of this together has caused enormous discontent among Internet users who consider that for a higher price than other models it really does not offer anything worthwhile.

Especially considering the previous versions of the Pro models for Sony’s console. They previously had everything from the previous ones but with certain additional improvements that were worth the extra investment. This model demands more money by eliminating features and focusing only on graphics. Which isn’t much considering how this generation of consoles is going.

Do we really need better graphics in a generation characterized by rehashes?

What Sony paid most attention to in its reveal of the PlayStation 5 Pro was the improvement in performance in video games. Its new GPU will make the experience feel smoother, it will have advanced ray tracing to improve light reflection and it will also come with AI Upscaling that will allow for more detail in the environments and greater draw distance.

It all sounds great and nice until you think about how there really aren’t many current generation games that truly take advantage of their new technologies. Most still look like slightly improved PS4 titles. In addition, we are in a generation characterized by rehashes.

Especially if we talk about PlayStation who at the beginning of the generation also raised some eyebrows with their director’s cuts for games like Ghost of Tsushima and Death Stranding. Later we also had the remakes/remasters of Marvel’s Spider-Man and both deliveries of The Last of Us.

While the rest of the first-party titles and even several console exclusives don’t take much advantage of it, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart does, which looks very beautiful. But Rise of the Ronin It looks like a PS3 title, Concord It wasn’t a graphical marvel either, and it’s already dead, and the next remake of Silent Hill 2 It doesn’t have a surprising visual section either.

Even before the reveal of the PS5 Pro, consumers already considered this generation unnecessary. Especially when we’re still getting games for the previous generation four years after the current one started, is it really worth shelling out $700 to see ‘better’ experiences from years ago?

The PS5 Pro is just a reflection of how comfortable PlayStation is without a stronger Xbox

The fact that PlayStation announced a PS5 Pro that is completely focused on the graphics section and also eliminates some basic features is proof of a few things. It shows us a company that is very comfortable in its position and is not willing to really innovate while it can continue to squeeze the wallets of its consumers.

This wouldn’t be happening if Xbox was in a stronger position. True competition means that both are in a constant chess game to outdo each other. However, Sony’s consoles are currently the best-selling and have the most to offer in terms of games. Something that Microsoft is also helping them with with its multiplatform strategy.

We saw it in past generations. The PlayStation 3 was forced to lower its price after the 360 ​​remained above it and at a lower price. If Microsoft’s console were in a stronger position, the PS5 Pro would surely be a considerable upgrade designed to boost sales over its competitor. Perhaps it would even have a reduced price.

Unfortunately Sony, on the strength of its hardware sales and the promise that highly anticipated Xbox titles will be available on its console, has absolutely no need for anything. The PS5 Pro sets a truly worrying precedent.

Without a competitor at the level of Xbox, we wouldn’t be surprised if PlayStation continues to increase prices in the future. In fact, the price of the DualSense has quietly increased without adding anything new.What if the future holds a $1,000 PS6 with no disc drive, nothing but rehashes, and you have to pay for full backwards compatibility? If no one stops Sony, it won’t be hard to make happen.

