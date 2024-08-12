Despite the success that the series has enjoyed, Halloween on the big screen, this has not been able to be replicated in video games. Fortunately, it seems that this will change in the future, since two titles are already in development, and One of these has the support of the series creator, John Carpenter.

According to a new statement, Boss Team Games, who worked on Evil Dead: The Gameis working on two Halloween-inspired games. Although there are no clear details about each project at the moment, One is being developed with Unreal Engine 5 in mind, and features John Carpenter as producer..This is what Carpenter had to say about it:

“As a huge gamer myself, I’m thrilled to help bring Michael Myers back to life in this game, and I hope to scare the shit out of you.”

Steve Harris, CEO of Boss Team Games, added:

“Everyone at Boss Team Games is a huge horror fan, and obviously Halloween holds a special place in the hearts of all horror fans. Working with iconic characters like Michael Myers and developing John Carpenter’s original vision is literally a dream come true. Everyone at Boss Team is excited and honored to be working with Malek Akkad and John Carpenter to deliver a unique experience that fans of the film and video games will love.”

Unfortunately, there are no further details at the moment, and the release date for these games is unknown, or the type of experiences they will offer us, Taking into account the work of the studio, it is likely that we will see an asymmetric multiplayer. In related topics, you can learn more about the Halloween series here. Likewise, this is our review of Evil Dead: The Game.

Author’s Note:

An asymmetric Halloween multiplayer makes a lot of sense, and is something that could work, similar to what was done with Jason in Friday the 13th. However, an original adventure, similar to Alien: Isolation.

Via: Gematsu