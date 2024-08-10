The UACJ University Council declared Daniel Alberto Constandse Cortez as rector-elect for the period 2024-2030. In yesterday’s election, he obtained 40 of the 45 votes from the councilors, both teachers and students.

Constandse is an academic and administrator with 24 years of experience at the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez (UACJ). A graduate of the same institution, he began his career in 2000 as a full-time professor in the Department of Stomatology, where he taught classes in the Bachelor of Dental Surgery and in the postgraduate program in Orthodontics.

“It is a pleasure and an honour to establish myself as the highest authority of the university, especially because of the affection I have for this institution and the desire to see it continue to consolidate itself,” he said at a press conference.

Between 2006 and 2012 he served as head of the Department of Stomatology and, later, as director of the Institute of Biomedical Sciences until 2018. Since then he has held the position of general secretary of the university. Constandse has shown a strong bond with the UACJ, not only on a professional level, but also on a personal level, since his children are also graduates of the university.

Constandse proposes a series of strategic axes that include strengthening academic training, improving university well-being, and integrating technology and sustainability into educational and administrative processes.

Its initiatives include redesigning the curriculum for greater flexibility, promoting research and promoting a more humane university that cares for the emotional and physical well-being of the university community.

He also expressed his interest in continuing to strengthen the presence of the UACJ in the community through projects of social responsibility and engagement, as well as the expansion of educational programs and postgraduate studies in the multidisciplinary divisions.

His appointment as Rector of the UACJ is based on his academic career and his constant commitment to the development of the university, offering a renewed and strategic vision for the future of the institution.

“The elected rector received the support of the majority of the councillors, both teachers and students, with a total of 40 votes,” said the institution’s social communication staff.

The new rector outlined his approach in three key areas: continuity, transformation and innovation.

He stressed the importance of preserving the achievements made, transforming whatever is necessary to improve and adapting the university to new challenges.

“Preserving what has been done so far is essential, but it is also crucial to transform and adapt what needs improvement, as well as innovate to face current and future challenges,” he explained.

