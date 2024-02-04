His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, congratulated the participants in the Council for Human Fraternity and those in charge of the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity, on the occasion of the International Day of Human Fraternity, which coincides with the fifth anniversary of the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity, expressing his happiness with the journey of dialogue, solidarity and mutual respect that began in Abu Dhabi five years ago. For years, it is still doing its job of spreading tolerance, coexistence, and acceptance of others.

His Holiness praised the continuous efforts and unlimited support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, for the valuable initiatives that seek to consolidate the values ​​of human brotherhood and social solidarity and are based on the concept that human beings are not only equal but closely interconnected as brothers within the framework of a family. One humanity, praising the efforts of His Eminence the Grand Imam Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif and Chairman of the Council of Muslim Elders in this context, stressing that achieving human brotherhood requires realizing the importance of equality among human beings, and promoting tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

The Council of Muslim Elders, in partnership with the Abrahamic Family House and cooperation with the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence and the Higher Committee for Human Fraternity, organized, for the first time, the Human Fraternity Council, coinciding with the celebration of the International Day of Human Fraternity and the fifth anniversary of the signing of His Eminence the Grand Imam, Prof. Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, and His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, presented the historic Human Fraternity Document in Abu Dhabi in 2019.