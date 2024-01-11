The US resumed imports of Russian oil for the first time since March 2022

The United States resumed imports of Russian oil for the first time since March 2022. The interruption in energy supplies lasted for a year and a half.

According to the American statistical service, in the fall of 2023, Washington again began importing oil from Russia, and then made a second purchase.

According to statistical information, in October last year the United States purchased 36.8 thousand barrels of Russian oil. The import value was $2.7 million.

A month later, in November, the purchase volume amounted to 9.9 thousand barrels, costing Washington $750 thousand. It is known that in both cases the hydrocarbon was purchased for consumption.

At the same time, one barrel of Russian oil cost the buyer $74 in October, and $76 in November, which is significantly higher than the price ceiling set by the G7 countries — $60 per barrel.

Almost two years ago, the United States imposed sanctions against oil from Russia

On March 8, 2022, a ban was established on the import of energy resources from Russia. Crude oil, petroleum products, petroleum fuels and oils, as well as their distillation products, liquefied natural gas, coal and coal products were banned from importing into the United States.

At the beginning of December of the same year, the G7 countries introduced a price ceiling on Russian oil transported by sea. Since then, the maximum permissible level of cost of raw materials from Russia has not changed and remained at $60 per barrel. In addition, leading Western insurance companies were prohibited from providing services to ship owners who violate the regime of restrictions on Russian raw materials

During the year the sanctions were in effect, the leadership of the US Treasury and State Department introduced restrictions against a number of foreign logistics companies for assisting Russia in circumventing the restrictions, and also prohibited the owners of the violating vessels from carrying out most operations.

The US Treasury considered the price ceiling on Russian oil successful

Based on the results of January-November 2023, Russia’s income from oil exports decreased by 32 percent, and such a result should be considered successful. This conclusion was made in December last year by the US Treasury.

During the year of implementation of the crude oil price ceiling, our approach was successful US Treasury

As the department clarified, the sharp decline in Russia’s oil revenues was largely due to the effect of Western sanctions. Despite restrictions on Russian raw materials, a supply shortage was avoided on the world market, the Ministry of Finance concluded.