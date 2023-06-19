The Executive Director of “Hala Taxi”, Khaled Nusseibeh, revealed to “Emirates Today” that there has been a 100% increase in the number of customers requesting “Hala Taxi” when booking taxi services in Dubai through electronic booking channels over the past two years.

He attributed this to the implementation of a set of initiatives related to the service of taxi drivers, who provide the “Hala” service, and their number is currently 21 thousand drivers. He stressed that this had the greatest merit in increasing the demand for the service, because it reflected positively on the psychological state and productivity of the vehicle drivers.

Nusseibeh announced the company’s intention to add 843 new taxis to the “Hala” fleet by the end of this year, while 494 taxis have been added since last January, stressing that this contributes to strengthening the efforts that the authority continues to make with the aim of developing the transportation sector in the emirate. Nusseibeh said that “Hala Taxi”, which represents a partnership between the authority and Careem, contributed to enhancing the process of booking vehicles, which facilitated requesting a taxi service, knowing the estimated time for the trip, tracking the flight path, and benefiting from payment methods, whether in cash, credit card or points. «Careem», as well as the ability to share the details of the trip.

In response to a question about how to attract customers, in light of the high cost of taxi service in Dubai and the world in general, Nusseibeh said that the company organizes promotional campaigns that include economic offers throughout the year to support customers, pointing to the launch of 400 campaigns annually, which are designed specifically to meet needs of different customer segments.

He added that determining the cost of the service is subject to a number of factors that are being studied by the authority, which is keen to provide economical, high-quality transport services that meet the needs of all segments and groups of society.