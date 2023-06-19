Canada does not disappoint and, by the standards of the 2023 season, delivers an entertaining race. Red Bull’s advantage over the competition was contained while remaining solid, ahead of a second position disputed to the last between Alonso and Hamilton. As expected, Ferrari confirms its ease in Montreal and maximizes the result after the difficult qualifying, but the signs of growth come mainly from Mercedes. As the pursuers scramble to close the gap though, Red Bull writes the story. Milton Keynes reaches 100 victories, important numbers which, like the 41 statements by Max Verstappen, invite some reflection.

The club of 100

After the Canadian event, five teams have won at least 100 Grands Prix in Formula 1, all currently in business: Ferrari, McLaren, Williams, Mercedes and Red Bull. The numbers alone are not enough to express a judgment on the best team ever, assuming one can be elected, given the great historical and cultural differences. Ferrari, McLaren and Williams embody the historical soul of this Formula 1, which must be recognized for the ability not to have remained caged in the era in which they were born, but to have known how to keep up with the times and sometimes anticipate their evolution, always relentless in this sport. Being a long-standing protagonist in the Circus can be a privilege, with the possibility of building the future on the solid foundations laid over decades of permanence in the category. Remaining at the top of the sport, however, is never taken for granted, given that the Cavallino is the only team of the trio to have won a race in the last calendar year and that in any case, every other year, continues to fight for pole positions, podiums and victories .

Red Bull and Mercedes, on the other hand, are the two undisputed rulers of the contemporary Formula 1 era. Both boast at least one success in the last four technical cycles, a sign of well-structured teams whose permanence in the top positions is not affected by changes in regulation. Brackley and Milton Keynes deserve credit for leading the way in an era where the hyper-technological, expensive and professional Formula 1 it has been incredibly difficult for teams on the rise.

Together, the British duo have monopolized all the World Cups from 2010 to the present. In particular, Mercedes occupied an important interlude between the two Red Bull eras, grinding success after success thanks also – but not only – to the superiority of its power units. The collaboration with Renault and Honda instead yielded 11 world championship laurels in Milton Keynes, with blown exhausts first and then the Japanese super PU, but at the same time the dependence on an external partner was also a limiting factor. 2026 could be the last big step for Red Bullembarking on the magnificent adventure of becoming an engineer to double and over the 100 victories already achieved.

Magician Adrian

In a Formula 1 where teams have thousands of employees, attributing the success of a team to a single figure would be an understatement. Still, one cannot fail to say a word about Adrian Newey, symbolically present on the podium in Canada after leading Red Bull in its one hundred successes. After the disappearance of Mauro Forghieri, it was said that with Furia the last of the all-round motorsport engineers was leaving. And yet, even with an impeccable specialization in the field of aerodynamics, Mr. Newey has always maintained a complete vision of the car, from the integration to the mechanics. It is not repeated enough how his contribution on the dominant RB18 and RB19 was above all on the suspensions.

Adrian Newey makes his weapons of his experience and cultural baggage, without however remaining tied to them. On the contrary, the greatness of the British engineer lies precisely in having been able to adapt to the different eras and technological challenges experienced as a protagonist in Formula 1. The same past experience with ground effect cars of the 1980s could have been a double-edged swordgiven that, as observed by some technicians, the current single-seaters have little to do with their ancestors.

Red Bull with question mark

Going back to the Canadian Grand Prix, to draw some conclusions on the evolution of the balance of power it is appropriate to take it as a previous reference the stage of Baku. Despite the due differences, the Azerbaijani track is the one that comes closest to the Canadian track: more limiting for the rear axle, with a medium-low aerodynamic load and mainly short-distance corners. The main difference in Canada lies in the presence of large curbs and depressions, which force a compromise work with the stiffness of the suspensions.

Precisely this aspect calls for caution in commenting on a rapprochement between Red Bull and its pursuers. After 54 green flag laps, Verstappen’s lead at the finish line was around 10 seconds, while it had never previously dipped below 20 seconds. Difficult to say how much the competition has progressed in the round and how much Milton Keynes has not interpreted the structure perfectly. Already on Friday the RB19, low and rigid by birth, didn’t go well with the curbs in Montreal and the dispute in Saturday’s free practice in the rain prevented us from refining the set-up even better.

Mercedes is the real surprise

On a theoretically friendly track where the search for balance was easier, Ferrari showed excellent pace on medium tyres. However, in the final stint on a hard compound, with the same tire as the Aston Martin, the gap between Leclerc and Alonso remains almost unchanged, with the Spaniard also forced to manage his own car. Already in Baku Ferrari showed a pace in line with Aston Martin’s in the finale, if not even slightly worse, outlining a very similar balance of power in Canada. Leclerc’s words fully summarize the weekend of the Reds: the sensations are encouraging, but the judgment remains pending given the specificity of the track, which is very similar to the SF-23 by nature.

Mercedes denotes a lack of pace in the central part of the race, only to come back to life in the final. The impression is that in this context the medium tires helped, against an Alonso who, in addition to being managed, was using an apparently unprofitable hard compound. Broadly speaking, in Montreal Mercedes fluctuates between being third and fourth force on the pass. Yet, the Brackley stable is the one that denotes the greatest progress.

The rear limited tracks, i.e. tracks that emphasize the stability of the rear axle, were the most feared by the W14 at the beginning of the year, which was constantly struggling with oversteer. However, while in Baku Hamilton’s gap from the Leclerc-Alonso duo was 25 seconds, in Canada the delay from the first Aston Martin was just 5 seconds. The new W14 is actually much more stable under braking and is also able to better manage the temperatures of the rear tyres. The new package is truly correcting Mercedes’ flaws, confirming that the double podium in Barcelona wasn’t all the result of the friendly track. Conversely, the date marked in red on the Ferrari calendar to confront its ghosts is the Silverstone Grand Prix.