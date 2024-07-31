Biting medals on the Olympic podium is not just a pose for photographers, but has ancient roots

During the Olympic Games of Paris 2024, a scene is constantly repeated: victorious athletes, at the top of the podium, biting into their glittering medal. Whether it’s gold, silver or bronze, this gesture has now become a ritual that is passed down from year to year, generation after generation. But what lies behind this curious habit? Is it just a trend, a symbolic act, or is there something more?

The origin of this gesture remains shrouded in mystery, with several theories trying to explain its birth. Many believe the tradition began with the British team that won the gold medal in the 4x400m relay at the World Championships 1991composed of Derek Redmond, John Regis, Kriss Akabusi and Roger Black. However, the roots may be even older.

One of the most popular explanations is linked to the way in which, in the past, the authenticity of thegold. During the California Gold Rush in the 1800s, gold seekers would bite into their finds to make sure they were real. Pure gold, being softer than silver or bronze, would leave a visible mark when bitten. This practice may have influenced the athletes modern, who unconsciously reproduce that gesture to symbolically authenticate their victory.

Another theory suggests that biting the medal is simply a gimmick requested by photographers. An image of the athlete biting the medal has become iconic, visually and powerfully representing the joy and pride of Olympic triumph.

However, there are risks associated with this custom. During the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics, the German luger David Moller he said he chipped a tooth biting his silver medal. A small price to pay for a gesture that, despite everything, is now rooted in the world of sport.

Ours too Nicholas Martinenghifresh winner of the 100-meter breaststroke at Paris 2024, has embraced this tradition. He has been immortalized several times while biting his gold medal, paying homage to a ritual that, in some ways, has become the very symbol of Olympic victory.

Whether it’s a reminder of the old gold authentication practices, a photographic gimmick, or simply a trend, biting into a medal has become an indispensable gesture for athletes. A small bite that encapsulates history, tradition, and the pure and simple joy of being the best.

