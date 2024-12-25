The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has closed thousands of sanctioning files this year to drivers for violations of traffic and road safety laws, which add up to a cumulative amount of 12,647,115.70 euros.

A DGT resolution indicates that have expired the final administrative sanctions prior to December 31, 2019 that were not sent or admitted by the Tax Agency to initiate the collection procedure.

These are sanctions in which There is no official identification document or the format of this is invalid (573,700.00 euros), those whose controller does not reside in Spain (58,100.00), those responsible for a deceased person (4,818,646.93) or those of amounts pending collection and for which the payment requirement has elapsed. four-year statute of limitations established by the General Tax Law (7,196,668.77).

It should be noted that more than 3,500 sanctioning procedures initiated in 1992 have been archived, both involving deceased persons (408) and those in which the deadline has expired. prescription of fines (3.111).

More than last year

The amount ‘forgiven’ in 2024 is higher than last yearwhen sanctioning files totaling 1,146,320.00 euros expired, distributed between those who lacked a valid identification document (1,145,320.00) and those of people who do not reside in Spain (600.00).

In 2022Traffic filed sanction files that brought together 106,723,562.30 euros, distributed to those who did not have an official identification document or with an invalid format (79,539,000.65 euros), those with amounts less than 60 euros (27,066. 373.66) and those of non-residents (118,187.99).

and in 2021the total amount amounted to 30,487,845.79 euros, including files without corresponding identification document (23,412,715.47), deceased persons (4,855,754.48) and amounts less than 60 euros (2,219,375.84). .