What happened in Paris in the last few days, more precisely on the platform where sabre competitions are held, is truly incredible. Nothing HafezEgyptian fencer, at her third Olympic participation, first beat her opponent, American Elizabeth Tartakovsky in the first round, and then revealed that she was seven months pregnant. The emotion of the athlete told in a touching post on social media.

These are very hot days all over the world and especially in France, Pariswhere the 33rd edition of the Olympic Games. Countless moving images go viral every day. Practically every hour one arrives, but the most “particular” one, so to speak, concerns the Egyptian sabre-swordsman Nothing Hafez.

The athlete, who is making her third appearance at the Olympics, after beating the American Elizabeth Tartakovsky in the first round and qualifying for the eighth finals, burst into tears. Emotions took over not only for the sporting result, but more than anything because she achieved it while she was pregnantto the seventh month of pregnancy. Immediately after the race, the Egyptian champion published a long and touching post on her social media channels. Here are her words:

What looked like two people on the platform were actually three! It was me, my rival, and my little baby boy who has yet to come into the world! He and I have had our fair share of challenges, both physical and emotional. The rollercoaster of pregnancy is hard enough, but struggling to balance life and sports has been nothing short of exhausting, but it has been worth it.

I am writing this post to say that pride fills my being for having secured my place in the round of 16! I am fortunate to have shared the trust of my husband and family to be able to get this far.

Nada Hafez’s adventure in Paris ended shortly after, when she lost in the eighth finals against the Korean Hayoung Jeon. It doesn’t matter, though. Because the most beautiful “medal” of the Egyptian athlete will arrive in a couple of months and outside the platform.