Endrick, player from Brazil.
The incident occurred during a Pre-Olympic match.
Relatives of striker Endrick They were victims of racist insults during Thursday's match between Brazil and Venezuela, in Caracas, in the final quadrangle of the South American Olympic Qualifiers heading to Paris-2024, denounced the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).
“The CBF repudiates the acts of racism committed against the player's relatives
Endrick (…) at the Brígido Iriarte stadium during and after the match”, won 2-1 by the Seleçao, according to a message published early on Friday.
“The demonstrations by criminals wearing t-shirts of the opposing team were directed in particular towards Endrick's father, Douglas Ramos. They made gestures imitating monkeys,” adds the organization.
The CBF repudiates the acts of racism committed against the family of the player Endrick that occurred on the night of the fifth-fair at the Brígido Iriarte Stadium, in Caracas, during the game in which the Brazilian Pre-Olympic Seleção defeated Venezuela by 2 to 1.
As manifestations of…
— CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) February 9, 2024
Earlier, Endrick posted a video on Instagram in which a man is seen making these gestures from a stand. “Racist! Racist!” they are heard shouting in response.
Endrick, a 17-year-old promise from Palmeiras who will play for Real Madrid next season, leads the Brazilian squad in this Under-23 tournament, which distributes two places in the Paris Olympic Games.
❌ Worrying fact of racism in the #PreOlympic
🇧🇷 Endrick, Brazilian soccer player, shared a video in which a Venezuelan supporter imitated a monkey.
📲 “Sorry for that moment,” wrote the player #Palmeiras to his father, to whom they made the gesture. pic.twitter.com/JHSPLyl1vp
— DSports Radio 103.1 FM (@DSportsRadio) February 9, 2024
AFP
