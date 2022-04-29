Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Council of the International Chess Federation, during its meetings held in Abu Dhabi, approved the arrangements for holding the World Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India, from July 27 to August 10, with the participation of 190 countries, and the procedures and dates for the elections of the International Chess Federation for the 2022-2026 session to be held during the meetings of the Federation’s Congress International, which will be held on the sidelines of the World Olympiad.

In his speech during the meetings he opened and attended aside, Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa bin Sultan bin Shakhbut Al Nahyan, President of the Asian Chess Federation, stressed that the Council of the International Chess Federation is the largest administrative body for the sport of chess in the world, as it meets once every 3 months, and this is the last meeting of the session The current meeting, and the first actual meeting after the Corona pandemic, which forced the International Federation to hold all its meetings via remote video communication.

The meetings were attended by Arkady Dvorkovic, President of the International Federation, his deputies and presidents of the four continental federations, members of the Administrative Committee, and Dr. Abdullah Salem Al Wahshi, CEO of the Asian Chess Federation, event manager.

At the conclusion of the meetings, Dr. Abdullah Al-Wahshi said that the International Federation approved the administrative report of the President of the International Federation on the overall activities and tournaments that were held during the previous period, and the draw was made for the Candidates Championship to be held in the Spanish city of Madrid next June.

He added that the reports of the FIFA committees were reviewed, the international titles for referees, coaches and players were approved, and the reports of the heads of the continental federations were approved. The Supreme Organizing Committee of the event, headed by Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa bin Sultan bin Shakhbut Al Nahyan, included Dr. Abdullah Salem Al Wahshi, Dr. Hisham Al-Jundi, Media Adviser to the Asian Federation, Emirati international referee and expert Mahdi Abdul Rahim, General Coordinator Casto Abondo and Dr. Yasser Mohammed, the mission officer, in coordination with the International Federation staff.