After the revelation of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Insomniac Games mentioned that you will be able to play Peter and Miles throughout the game. Although the information about this sequel has been practically nil in recent months, a new leak provides new details about this title, and notes that the player could take control of Venom.

Recently, an anonymous user on 4Chan shared a number of details that were leaked in an email to developers at Insomniac Games. Here it is mentioned that the player will be able to freely switch between Peter and Miles when exploring the city and doing side quests. However, for the main content, users will have to take control of specific characters for the story.

Along with this, mention is made of a third playable character, which can only be used in specific missions, and will allow you to kill people using smoke, projectiles and “a kind of organic or artificial tentacles”. Although not mentioned by name, this description would indicate that Venom would be one of the characters that we could control throughout the adventure.

As always, these are just rumours, Therefore, this information must be taken with care.. On related topics, Bad Bunny will be the protagonist of a new Spider-Man spin-off. Similarly, Sam Raimi talks about details that fans missed in his Spider-Man movies.

The idea of ​​playing as Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 It sounds very interesting. Considering that this character has become an antihero in the comics, it would not be unreasonable to think that an alliance between Peter and Venom would be part of the climax of this title.

Via: glitched