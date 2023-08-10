Zurich (agencies)

The volume of economic losses resulting from natural disasters in the world amounted to about 120 billion dollars in the first half of the year, according to estimates by the “Swiss Re” reinsurance company. This number is in a slight decline compared to the first half of 2022, when the damage amounted to about $123 billion.

On the other hand, compensation paid by insurance companies for damages caused by natural disasters increased slightly to $50 billion this year, compared to $48 billion last year, according to what the Swiss reinsurance company announced in a statement yesterday.

The costliest natural disaster was the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria in February, causing huge economic losses amounting to $34 billion, of which insurance companies incurred about $5.3 billion.

But what cost insurance companies the most were the severe storms that cost them $35 billion, including $34 billion in the United States alone.

This amount constituted about 70% of the total compensation paid by the companies.

In a separate context, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said yesterday that the European Union will provide at least 400 million euros to Slovenia after devastating floods that killed at least six people and damaged tens of thousands of homes. The authorities evacuated thousands of people from their homes in the northwest and center of the country, while the army, along with the fire and rescue teams, tried to rescue others and open the roads.

On a visit to the stricken region, von der Leyen said at a joint press conference accompanied by Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Gollob: “We have a good immediate aid package to support Slovenia in the medium and long term.”

She added that the country can request assistance from the Next Generation Fund in the European Union, which has allocations for Slovenia worth 2.7 billion euros, noting that there are 3.3 billion euros available in other funds belonging to the Union that can be allocated for immediate support for Slovenia due to the effects of the floods.

“Tens of thousands of homes have been hit by the floods, and tens of thousands are now thinking about how to survive in the coming weeks and months,” Gollob said.