Beirut (Union)

Yesterday, two security sources said that two people were killed in clashes that erupted between members of the terrorist “Hezbollah” militia and residents of the town of “Kahala” in Mount Lebanon Governorate, after the town’s residents surrounded an overturned truck that was loaded with weapons.

A Lebanese official said, in statements to the media, that three four-wheel drive cars belonging to “Hezbollah” came to the place, while the “party” members spread out and opened fire, which led to the presence of the army forces to the area, to separate the residents from the “party” members present in the area. around the truck. This comes, while the Lebanese media said that the truck was emptied of the ammunition boxes in which it was, confirming that a number of buildings in the town were exposed to fire. And the media quoted the police commissioner in the municipality of “Kahala” as saying, “The truck will not be allowed to be lifted, and we lost a dead man who fell on the steps of the church after they shot at us.”