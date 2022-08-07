Marcos Alonso has been related to FC Barcelona for months. He currently plays for Chelsea, but it is very possible that before the end of the transfer market he will carry out a change of scenery.
These are ten curiosities that you surely did not know about the Spanish side:
It reaches 1.88 meters. A very high height to be a side. On many occasions he benefits from his corpulence to be a danger in aerial balls.
Despite being close to reaching FC Barcelona, he was trained in the Real Madrid youth academy. He made his debut with the whites at the hands of Pellegrini.
Before joining the ranks of Chelsea, he was already important in two Premier League teams: Bolton Wanderers and Sunderland.
With the Spanish team it took him a while to make his debut. At 28 years old he had never worn the red, today he already has 9 caps.
His grandfather, “Marquitos” was a five-time European Cup champion with Real Madrid. His father, Marcos Alonso Peña, played for four teams in the Spanish league: Racing, Atlético de Madrid, FC Barcelona and UD Logroñés.
His track record with Chelsea is more than acceptable: a Premier League, an FA Cup, a Europa League, a European Super Cup, a Club World Cup and a Champions League.
You can boast of having participated in a dream debut with the Spanish team. His first game was the famous Spain 6-1 Argentina.
In 2011 he suffered a highly regretted episode that went viral in which he was involved in a car accident where the person in the passenger seat died.
Despite being a defender at Chelsea, he enjoys a statistic within the reach of very few defenders. Marcos Alonso scores in one of every six games he plays for the Blues.
Compete for a place in the World Cup with four other renowned Spanish full-backs. Marc Cucurella, José Gayá, Jordi Alba and Sergio Reguilón. It won’t be easy at all.
