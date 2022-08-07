An auction house in the US state of Maryland has sold a wristwatch that once belonged to Adolf Hitler. The gem brought in $1.1 million, Alexander Historical Auctions in Chesapeake City reported. The auction house had estimated its value between 2 and 4 million and described the watch as a “World War II relic of historic proportions.”
