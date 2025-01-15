Meta workers will have an “intense” 2025, according to Mark Zuckerberg himself in an internal document from his company reported by Fortune, which announces “a new round of cuts aimed at low-performing employees, that is, 5% of the workforce.

In this context, Meta said that employees affected by the cuts would be notified before February 10 and promised “generous compensation” in line with previous rounds of layoffs, according to information from Bloomberg. It’s the latest round of cuts in Zuckerberg’s self-proclaimed efficiency drive.

In the history of layoffs, in 2023 the CEO declared a “year of efficiency” at Meta, announcing plans to eliminate 10,000 positions and flatten the company structure to exempt some layers of middle management. In 2022, the company laid off another 11,000 employees, or about 13% of its workforce. The latest cuts differ from previous rounds of layoffs because they are mmotivated by performance rather than cost.

In a note to managers seen by Bloomberg, Zuckerberg said the cuts were intended to make room to “bring in new people” and ensure the company benefited from the “strongest talent.”

To those who used restaurant checks for another purpose

In this context, Mark Zuckerberg has fired more than 20 employees in Los Angeles after a systematic abuse of food stamps that the company gave to its workers.

Apparently, the employees would have used “their $25 food vouchers to buy household items such as detergent, acne creams or wine glasses, according to ZF media. Meta, like other companies, offers its workers checks so they can buy food.

Specifically, those of Meta contributed 20 dollars for breakfast, 25 for lunch and 25 for dinner. According to the aforementioned media, workers had abused this system, either saving money or ordering food at home when it was meant to be done in the office.

According to the German media Blind, a former worker commented that he had used the checks to buy products such as toothpaste or teas, stating that “on the days when I did not go to eat at the office, I came to the conclusion that nor could I waste the credit for the dinner.”

After an internal investigation, Meta found out that some workers had misused those checks and considered them to violate company policies, so several were fired. One of them earned $400,000 a year.. Others, however, were reprimanded but continued in the company.

Meta crosses a period of adjustments and layoffs, carrying out an internal restructuring. With these dismissals for abusive use of their checks, they want to set an example that they must be used appropriately.