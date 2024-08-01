Thanks to the agreement of the June 7, 2024 Between Intergea and Eurasia Motor Companythere has been an increase in the number of distributors for cars EMC, Photon And Great Wall. The collaboration has started the expansion of the stores that deal with these brands from North to southcurrently bringing the number of EMC dealers to 76, with the aim of soon reaching 90.

EMC, Foton and Great Wall dealerships

Eurasia Motor Company Srl (EMC) has been active in Italy since 2005 as an importer of cars from ChinaThe company was founded by Federico Daffi in 2004, after more than 10 years of experience in the automotive distribution sector. In particular, to date, the company of Palazzolo on the Oglio sells its own brand cars on the Italian market EMC and imports pick ups exclusively for our national market with the brands Great Wall Motor and Foton.

Foton Tunland G7, video test of the Chinese pick-up

Federico DaffiPresident of Eurasia Motor Company, announced that the EMC dealer network will soon switch from 60 to over 90 in a short time, with a particular expansion in the Northern Area thanks to the inclusion of 18 points of sale of the Intergea group. The aim is to achieve a widespread presence throughout Italyoffering not only sales but also a service assistance and after-sales business suit.

Where are EMC, Foton and Great Wall Dealers

