Thanks to the agreement of the June 7, 2024 Between Intergea and Eurasia Motor Companythere has been an increase in the number of distributors for cars EMC, Photon And Great Wall. The collaboration has started the expansion of the stores that deal with these brands from North to southcurrently bringing the number of EMC dealers to 76, with the aim of soon reaching 90.
EMC, Foton and Great Wall dealerships
Eurasia Motor Company Srl (EMC) has been active in Italy since 2005 as an importer of cars from ChinaThe company was founded by Federico Daffi in 2004, after more than 10 years of experience in the automotive distribution sector. In particular, to date, the company of Palazzolo on the Oglio sells its own brand cars on the Italian market EMC and imports pick ups exclusively for our national market with the brands Great Wall Motor and Foton.
Federico DaffiPresident of Eurasia Motor Company, announced that the EMC dealer network will soon switch from 60 to over 90 in a short time, with a particular expansion in the Northern Area thanks to the inclusion of 18 points of sale of the Intergea group. The aim is to achieve a widespread presence throughout Italyoffering not only sales but also a service assistance and after-sales business suit.
Where are EMC, Foton and Great Wall Dealers
VIA VALENA 9
Palazzolo Sull’Oglio
Tel. 030 7402853
LUCKY WOLF
Diaz Street 4, San Zeno Naviglio
Tel. 030 738178
FERRARI GROUP SRL
Via Paolo Sarpi 9, Prezzate
Tel. 035 0460158
BERGAMAUTO
Via Gerrone 5, Cremosano
Tel. 0373 273280
JOLLY CAR
Via Milano 58, Crema
Tel. 0372 808138
JOLLY CAR
Via Eridanus 25, Cremona
Tel. 0372 808138
ANKLE CAR
Via Giuseppe Di Vittorio 19, 5C, Vizzolo Predabissi
Tel. 029 8230977
BIG CARS
4 Hills Street, Meda
Tel. 0362 72896
CAR RACKS
Via dei Missaglia 89, Milan
Tel. 028 93431
MOCAUTOGROUP SRL
Via XXI Aprile 81, Piacenza
AUTOINGROS SPA
Viale dell’Artigianato 52, Piacenza
Tel. 052 3593425
IRON CUTTER
Via Alcide De Gasperi 24, Rho
Tel. 02 9390 0927
BUZZETTI SRL
Via Val di Stava 2/4, Sona
Tel. 045 608 0698
ELISCAR
Via Torquato Tasso 29, Legnano
Tel. 0331 548747
PROVINCIAL AUTO REPAIR SHOP
Via Marmirolo 5, Mantua Port
Tel. 0376 387080
FERRARI GROUP
Via Fermi 41, Verona
Tel. 045 8620500
AUTOTEAM 9
Magenta Street 79, Boffalora Sopra Ticino
Tel. 02 9725 6048
CENTER MOTORS
Viale Aguggiari 213, Varese
Tel. 0332 227310
INTERNATIONAL CAR SHOWROOMS
Via Cremonese 26, Parma
Tel. 0521 986676
FM AUTO
Blood Donors Street 4, Gualtieri
Tel. 0522 829797
TO DIE
Via Alto Adige 35, Trento
Tel. 0461 824118
AUTONUOVA SRL
Motta Street 1, Cerea
Tel. 0442 1908033
AUTOTEAM 9
Via Torino 21, Cureggio
Tel. 0322 888 077
K4 AUTOMOBILES
Via Fratelli Cervi 8, Reggio Emilia
Tel. 0522 791046
FERRARI GROUP
State Road to Alessandria 10C, Tortona
Tel. 0131 820000
NEW CAR NORTH
Via Piazzon 16, Creazzo
Tel. 0444 324630
BERTON CARS
Via Piacenza 4/HLMOP, Spinetta Marengo
AUTOINGROS SPA
Via del Legno 16, Zone D3, Alessandria
Tel. 0131 346348
CAR CAMPARO
Via Nonantolana 980, MO
Tel. 059 250396
CAR PELLETS
3 Artisans Street, Cavalese
Tel. 0462 340526
NEW CAR
Via Atheste 40D, Este
Tel. 0429 600677
AUTOTEAM SRL
129 Matteotti Street, Gaglianico
Tel. 011 421147
LOGICA SPA
Via Piacenza 532, Chiavari
Tel. 0185 307162
AUTORIGHI SRL
Via Bolzani 152, Maserà di Padova
Tel. 049 793136
MASO CAR SERVICE
Alessandria Road 136 bis, Acqui Terme
Tel. 0144 325184
CAR CAMPARO
Corso Europa 474, Genoa
Tel. 010 807 8870
THEOREMA SRL
130/C Casale Street, Asti
Tel. 0141 1470010
AUTOINGROS SPA
Via Eridanus 1M, Ferrara
Tel. 0532 777911
AUTOSALONE CAVOUR SRL
Via dei Reggio 7/9R, Genoa
Tel. 010 6980996
AURELIA CAR
Vercelli Street 121, Ivrea
Tel. 0125 195 0010
THEOREMA SRL
Merchant Street 26, Rovigo
Tel. 0425 1800045
AUTOTEAM SRL
Scarmagno Street 22, Romano Canavese
Tel. 333 1765616
SFCAR BY BEBOCAR 2.0
Via Ruzzante 2, Vigorovea of Sant’Angelo di Piove
Tel. 049 9705433
FRIED
Pecorina Street 95, Sarzana
Tel. 0187 622555
SUNLIGHT
Belluno Street 62, Sedico
Tel. 0437 8511
CARRARO GROUP
Corso Belgio 179, Turin
Tel. +39 011 19940567
CARSCO
Piazza Derna 229, Turin
Tel. 011 1980 0750
LOGICA SPA
Via Lanzo 42, Borgaro Torinese
Tel. 011 4700150
AUTOINGROS SPA
Via Del Sale 61, Pietrasanta
Tel. 0584 21081
TIBERIUS NARDINI
Corso Rosselli 175, Turin
Tel. 011 15638111
AUTOINGROS SPA
Via Ridotto Madonna 26b, Chioggia
Tel. 041 490292
FRIED
Cadore Alley 47, San Vendemiano
Tel. 0438 1920010
AUTOTEAM SRL
Via Bard 36/Bis/A, Turin
Tel. 011 700800
MONCALVO AUTO REPAIR
Sarzanese Nord Street 6648, Mommio, Massarosa
SUNCAR
France Course 222, Collegno
Tel. +39 011 0243696
BEBOCAR 2.0
Location La Torre Petrona 18A, Scarperia
Tel. 055 8456474
RIVERAUTO
Via Fiorentina 214B, Pisa
Tel. 050 981741
GESCON
Prov. Street, Via Lucchese 19B, Sesto Fiorentino
Tel. 055 098 8022
CAR VILLAGE SRL
Selene Street 45, San Miniato Basso
Tel. 0571 400690
MARINE CAR
Via Aretina 243, Pontassieve
Tel. 055 8328618
RIVERAUTO
Via Valle Grana 106, Bernezzo
Tel. 0171 687075
MENARDI AUTO
Via Emilia for Cesena 1605, Forlimpopoli
Tel. 335 5635820
AVI
Locality Pian di Rona 128/c, Matassino-Reggello
RIVERAUTO
Via Pontebbana 9, Cassacco
Tel. 0432 852568
MIDDLECAR 2
Via Orsoleto 288, San Vito
Tel. 0541 683311
AVI
Via Carinzia 10, Rimini
Tel. 335 5635824
AVI
Via Luigi Pasteur 12, Arezzo
Tel. 0575 984950
ROBERTO GIOVANILI AUTO REPAIR STORE
Via Piero Calamandrei 140, Arezzo
Tel. 0575 380666
CAR VILLAGE SRL
Via Colombara di Vignano 2, Muggia
Tel. 040 231905
ALPINE COMMERCIAL
Via Aurelia 40/42, Grosseto
Tel. 0564 20206
CONTE MOTORS
Bardano Fountains Street 8/A, Orvieto
Tel. 0763 316144
PATRIGNANI CARS
Via Cagliari 27/29, Foligno
Tel. 0742 340319
CAR SHOTGUNS
Via Roma 274, Montecosaro
Tel. 0733 566016
CIMINI
Via Giacomo Benucci 31/33, Terni
Tel. 0744 464595
AUTOMOTIVE CENTER
Stadium Street 91, Terni
Tel. 0744 429679
AUTOMOTIVE CENTER
Via Marche 40, Grottammare
Tel. 0735 582383
CONSORTI & CO.
Via Vittorio Veneto 18, Alba Adriatica
ANDREA CAR
Via Nazionale Adriatica 192/B, Tortoreto
Tel. +39 0861 787188
ANDREA CAR
Via Salaria 1300, Rome
Tel. 0669 483758
GUAGLIUMI CARS
Via Salvatore Lo Bianco 65, Rome
Tel. 06 33681031
EMILIANO AUTO REPAIR SHOP
Via Carlo Emery 67/75, Rome
Tel. 0671 80968
MOTOR MARKET
Via Maglianella 216/A, Rome
Tel. 06 61550850
G & S AUTO CENTER
Via Mattia Battistini 184, Rome
Tel. 06 20976268
AUTOMOTIVE CENTER
Piazza Pio XI 67, Rome
Tel. 0669 483758
GUAGLIUMI CARS
National Street South 98, Silvi
Tel. 085 932736
ORIENT SPA
51/53 Castelli Romani Street, Pomezia
Tel. 06 9160 7138
PIERREDUE AUTO
Via Mare Jonio Nr. 1, Spoltore
Tel. 085 497561
ORIENT SPA
Via Roma KM 12,450, Trasacco
PERINETTI AUTO
Via Don Carlo Torello 116, Latina
Tel. 0773 692915
GUAGLIUMI CARS
Str. 41 Industrial Area Niedda, Sassari
Tel. 079 262711
CARLATUO SERVICE
Via Caranfe 2, Monte di Procida
Tel. 081 8045249
SCHIANO AUTOMOBILES
Via Nuova Tuscanella 75, Naples
Tel. 081 18286249
PAPALLO CARS
Via Antiniana 14/l, Pozzuoli
Tel. 334 129 3040
GALDIERI AUTO SRL
33, Foggia, South of Italy
Tel. 0881 631140
CARLISES
Via Variante SS7bis, Atripalda
Tel. 0825 612011
GALDIERI AUTO SRL
Via SR 88 Dei Due Principati, km 10+400, Fisciano
Tel. 089 827211
GALDIERI AUTO SRL
Via SR Delle Calabrie, Km 62 + 173, Outside
Tel. 089 521611
GALDIERI AUTO SRL
SS96 Km 118+216, Modugno
Tel. 080 5353212
ERREDIBI CAR SERVICE
Viale Prospero Chartroux 19, Bari
Tel. 080 5662005
EREDIBI CAR SERVICE
Via dell’Artiginato 10, Matera
Tel. +39 0835 388292
ELITE CARS MATERA
Via dell’Artiginato 10, Matera
