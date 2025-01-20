Since we entered the “Age of Artificial Intelligence” a few years ago, one of the biggest concerns surrounding this technology has been where it leaves human workers. Since if AI is capable of performing many tasks better and faster than people and also without having to pay them a salary or working conditions, it is normal that many companies want to implement it.

There are many experts, entrepreneurs and visionaries who have discussed this topic, and the vast majority of them agree that AI is advancing very quickly, and what seemed like something that was going to happen within five to 10 years, could happen today. 2025. Although it is true that these also ensure that AI is not going to end our jobs, but rather that they are going to leave us with the most creative tasks while the machines will do the most repetitive ones.

Still, many people work and perform repetitive tasks that machines can already do, or will soon be able to do, which means that those workers will end up being eclipsed by AI. This is precisely something that Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, has recognized in a recent interview for Joe Rogan’s podcast, where without being very clear and going around a lot, he let it slip that By 2025, both his company and the rest of the technology companies will replace humans with machines.

When raising the topic that AI is already capable of writing code (apps, platforms and web pages are all code), Zuckerberg recognizes that “probably in 2025 Meta, like the rest of the companies in the sector, we will have an AI that will be like a mid-level engineer capable of writing code.”

“At first it will be very expensive, but over time it will be more efficient, to the point that most of the code of the apps or even the new AI that we generate will be created by other AI engineers.” Although it is true that Zuckerberg assures that “it is too early” to know if this technology is going to eliminate many jobswe can understand that The tycoon does not expressly want to state the evidence.

And this is a very complicated issue to recognize, since Zuckerberg has more than 70,000 employees, and saying that a machine is going to replace them would generate great chaos and anger, which does not benefit them at all. What it does say clearly is that when AI is so capable new hiring will stopand From there to starting to fire people because AI is much more efficient than them, there is only one step.