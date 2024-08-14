London.- The World Health Organization has declared the monkeypox outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and other parts of Africa a global health emergency, with confirmed cases in children and adults in more than a dozen countries and the spread of a new form of the virus. There are few doses of the vaccine available on the continent.

Earlier this week, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that the monkeypox outbreaks constituted a public health emergency, with more than 500 deaths, and called for international assistance to help stop the spread of the virus.

“This is something that should concern us all… The possibility of further spread in Africa and beyond is very worrying,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.