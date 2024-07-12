After being hospitalized at the Policlinico in Milan, Fedez can finally return home but will have to change his plans for the future

After being hospitalized for health problems, Fedez is forced to cancel the three dates scheduled for Friday. The rapper’s misfortunes do not seem to end in this latest period of stress and health problems.

Fedez

Fedez in recent days he has been hospitalized at the Policlinico in Milan for health problems related to the tumor removed from his pancreas. In March 2022, Fedez underwent surgery to remove a tumor mass that had invaded his pancreas. A delicate operation and a long and complicated recovery that the rapper had to face. A long journey that still does not seem to be over. In fact, since that fateful day, the singer has been hospitalized several times, the last one dates back to these days. Today, after several days of hospitalization, Fedez was resigned and he returned home.

The singer wanted to specify through social media the reason for the hospitalization, that is, an internal hemorrhage related to the 2022 surgery. The rapper explains that at the point of the suture the tissue is weaker and therefore the risk of hemorrhages and ulcers is higher. Today his conditions are stable and the doctors have decided that the young man can return home where his children and parents were waiting for him.

Read also: “What really happened to me” Fedez breaks the silence after hospitalization: the announcement from the hospital

Fedez’s announcement

Fedez but he had to make a sad announcement via his Instagram page. The rapper warns that the dates scheduled for Friday will be canceled. Already in the previous days, the rapper had prepared his fans for this sad possibility, explaining that the doctors will evaluate his state of health and therefore the possibility or not of doing concerts and events.

Fede’s Instagram story

Now Fedez he needs rest and tranquility to recover from the recent hemorrhage. In this last period the singer has found himself facing several situations both emotionally and health-wise that have greatly tested his physique.