These zucchini ravioli should perhaps be more aptly called zucchini packets because that’s what they are: zucchini slices forming a wrapper for a cheese and spinach filling. Such packets are stewed in the oven in tomato sauce, reminiscent of the rich farcellets. They are a bit healthier than the corresponding ravioli made of pasta, but the interesting thing is that you can make them at home because they are within the reach of almost everyone. Yes, you can form the packages.

The filling is an amalgamation of cheese and vegetables, spinach, pine nuts and dried tomato to be more precise. We have bathed the wrappers in a homemade tomato sauce, although a quality packaged tomato stir-fry will do a good job, and we added some cherry tomatoes to give a variety of consistencies. Be careful, you can also place the zucchini as lasagna plates, instead of assembling the ravioli; It is an idea in case you are lazy about DIY.

As for the dressing, this dish admits oregano, fresh basil and even a little grated cheese on top that has just melted in the oven. A consistent dish with a delicious combination of flavors. It is vegetarian, but any omnivore will like it.

Difficulty

The one to assemble the packages.

Ingredients

For about 18 packets

For the cheese and spinach filling

200 g of fresh goat cheese

200 g of fresh cow cheese or feta cheese

200 g of raw spinach

1 handful of dried tomatoes in oil

50g of pine nuts

Salt

For the ravioli

3-4 zucchini, preferably small and thin

cherry tomatoes to taste

1 drizzle of olive oil

Salt to taste

Ketchup

Grated melting cheese (optional)

Preparation

For the cheese and spinach filling, microwave the washed spinach until limp, 1-2 minutes on full power, or blanch in boiling water for 30 seconds. Drain them very well and chop them. Drain the tomatoes from their oil and chop them. Put the cheeses in a bowl and crumble them with a fork. Add the chopped spinach, dried tomato and pine nuts. Homogenize and taste the seasoning; add salt if necessary. Reserve. For the ravioli, wash the zucchini and cut off the ends. They should be thick enough to cut slices as wide as the blade of a cheese slicer or vegetable peeler (if you have a mandolin, use that). Make zucchini slices; microwave them for a couple of minutes to make them a little more flexible or blanch them in boiling water for a minute. If they are very thin, it may not be necessary; it is about that they can be folded well to form the wrappers. Form the ravioli: place two zucchini strips crosswise and put a spoonful of filling at the intersection. Close the package by crossing the ends of the strips over the filling and one over the other, and hold with a toothpick. Cover the bottom of a dish with tomato sauce to taste. Place the ravioli on top, add salt and drizzle with a drizzle of oil. Add cherry tomatoes to taste and dried oregano. Bake the ravioli for 35-45 minutes in the oven previously heated to 190-200 °C, until the sauce has reduced and the zucchini is cooked and toasted on top. If the sauce is very liquid, turn on the air in the oven until it is reduced. If you want to put the cheese, grate it and sprinkle over the ravioli when about 10 minutes of cooking are left. Remove chopsticks and serve.

