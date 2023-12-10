A few months ago, I went to a church service that, in many ways, was like thousands of evangelical services I had seen before. People raised their hands while singing and shouting “Glory to God!” and “Amen.” People stood up and gave “testimony,” telling stories about finding hope or being healed from pain. They read Bible verses and said prayers. However, there was one clear difference from most religious services I have attended: almost everyone there was an immigrant. We sing in English, but also in Spanish, Portuguese, Igbo and Nepali.

I was at a meeting of the Greater Austin Diaspora Network, a coalition of immigrant leaders representing about 40 churches in the Austin, Texas, area. It is estimated that there are more than 150 such churches in Austin.

“The face of Christianity is undergoing a fundamental transformation,” Sam George, director of the Global Diaspora Institute at Wheaton College, an evangelical Christian university in Illinois, told me. “What is happening in the US is just part of a larger transformation because Christianity is taking on a new face. It’s getting more and more black and brown and yellow.”

The last century has seen an almost complete reversal of the global demographics of Christianity. Today, the fastest-growing Christian communities are in the “majority world”—the term I use for the non-Western countries that are home to the majority of the world’s population.

In his book “The Unexpected Christian Century,” Scott Sunquist notes that in 1900, about 80 percent of the world’s Christian population lived in the Western world and about 20 percent in the majority world. By 2000, only 37 percent lived in the Western world and almost two-thirds lived in the majority world. Sub-Saharan Africa had the most striking growth in Christianity, rising from about 9 percent of Christians at the beginning of the 20th century to almost 45 percent at the end of the 20th century. Today there are around 685 million Christians in Africa.

“Christianity at the beginning of the 21st century is the most global, diverse and dispersed faith,” George said.

In Africa, Latin America, and Asia, Christianity is growing in historic denominations such as Catholicism and Anglicanism, but the most explosive growth has been in indigenous and independent Pentecostal churches. Sunquist argues that in addition to the Catholic, Protestant, and Orthodox churches, we must begin to talk about a new family of “spiritual” churches that have no historical ties to Western church traditions. The meteoric rise of Christianity in the majority world came only after the withdrawal of the colonial powers, when Christianity became more indigenized.

In the West, we tend to associate Christianity with white Westerners and European influence. We need to change our assumptions. The largest church congregation in the world belongs to the Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul, an Assemblies of God church, which has about 480 thousand members. Estimates assume that there were around 98 million evangelical Christians worldwide in 1970. Today they number more than 342 million.

Latin America has 14 megachurches with a total membership of more than 20 thousand people. And according to some estimates, China will have more Christians than any other country by 2030.

This transformation of global Christianity has also begun to change demographic patterns in the United States and Western Europe. Since the United States is home to more immigrants than any other country, more Christians are arriving. But immigrants are also finding immigrant-led churches and converting after they arrive. These trends, George told me, are “globalizing American Christianity.”

Multiple scholars point to Western Europe as an example of what is to come in the United States. Today, the three largest Protestant churches in Paris are Afro-Caribbean evangelical megachurches of charismatic or Pentecostal leanings. Some of the largest megachurches in Greater London are headed by Africans, including the Kingsway International Christian Centre, which is run by a Nigerian, Matthew Ashimolowo, and is probably the largest church in Europe.

Immigration has been a huge factor in America’s population growth over the past decade. Much of that growth is attributable to Latinos, who now number about 62 million and represent just under 20 percent of the population. Some projections estimate that by 2060 there will be 111 million Latinos, constituting 28 percent of the population.

The Atlantic reported in 2021 that Latinos are the fastest-growing segment of evangelicals in the United States. He also said that “Latino Protestants, in particular, have higher levels of religiosity,” with more frequent church attendance, prayer and Bible study than white Protestants.

We often hear that the most significant trend in religion in America is the rise of “sins,” who profess no religious affiliation. That demographic is indeed important to the future of religion, culture, and politics in the United States, and as of 2021, Pew reported that 29 percent of all adults identified as atheist, agnostic, or “nothing in the world.” particular”. But we cannot assume that America will become more secular while its future is less white.

The effects of the changing face of Christianity in America are difficult to guess. Everyone I spoke to about this topic mentioned that it is difficult to provide definitive statistics on how many evangelical and Pentecostal churches in the United States are led by Latinos, immigrants, or other non-white or non-English speaking pastors because many of these churches are small. . They often meet in homes or other church buildings and grow as word spreads.

What we are seeing is not simply that white evangelicalism is changing; It’s that something new is emerging.

What will it mean for America when religious conservatives are largely voices of color? Even now, when white progressives criticize “conservative Christians” or “conservative evangelicals,” they are, perhaps unknowingly, largely criticizing people of color in the majority world. And when so-called family values ​​conservatives take anti-immigration stances, they are ironically inciting the secularization of America.

This influx of non-white believers will challenge white religious conservatives to choose between xenophobia and building alliances with immigrants who share their views on social issues. These trends will also challenge them to separate their religious views on social issues from a kind of libertarian economics that harms the less wealthy. Likewise, white progressives will find themselves in the uncomfortable position of choosing whether to continue pushing the boundaries on sexuality and gender—which will put them on the side of wealthier, mostly white Westerners—or stand in solidarity with those of the world. majority who probably have views that are out of step with social progressivism.

By: intelligence/tish harrison warren