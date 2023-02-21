Doctor Mark Hyman, who is 63, said his morning routine, which includes a protein-packed smoothie, brought his biological age to 43, according to Sky News.

Hyman added in an interview with “Insider”: After strength training for 30 minutes a day, bring the juice that carries elements that delay aging.

He continued: It is full of phytonutrients, healthy fats, and proteins, which help build and maintain muscle, as the older you get, your muscle mass needs more attention.

Here are the ingredients for the juice that Hyman keeps drinking daily:

Cranberries.

Collagen.

Almond butter or nuts.

Chia seeds.

zucchini.

Coconut Oil.

Unsweetened milk.

“Seeds, almond butter, and coconut oil are a great source of healthy fats to keep you going, and collagen has excellent gut-busting and anti-aging properties,” Hyman said. with sugar.”

He added: Use fruits rich in antioxidants due to their great benefits, this type of juice will make you feel great all morning.