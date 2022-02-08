West Ham, England’s first division and French national team champion Kurt Zouma may be prosecuted after being filmed kicking and mistreating his cat in his home.

In the images immortalized by the brother of the 27-year-old footballer, he is seen picking up one of the cats and giving him a kick as if it were a ball. Then again he chases him into the dining room in front of a child while his brother who films laughs and throws him a pair of shoes.

And finally, as if that weren’t enough, when the child pulls the cat up, the man slaps him in the face making him fall to the ground.

🚨🚨 | BREAKING: Video obtained by The Sun shows West Ham United star Kurt Zouma repeatedly kicking his cat across the floor like a football 👇👇[GRAPHIC] pic.twitter.com/Bq2oH6Eaiz – Politics UK  (@PoliticsForUK) February 7, 2022

While the Metropolitan Police say they will not initiate an investigation, thousands of people in England have contacted the RSPCA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) and the charity may decide to initiate a prosecution: it’s a very shocking video. It is never acceptable to kick, hit or slap an animal, for punishment or otherwise, ”the organization argues.

Dr Maggie Roberts, of the charity Cats Protection, said, Any person seen or suspected of mistreating an animal, whether it be physical violence, neglect or any other form of cruelty, should be reported to the RSPCA. Cats are sentient beings and feel pain and fear. Hitting a cat will only make him suffer physically and mentally ».

The footballer’s apologies

Last night, Zouma apologized claiming that what happened is an isolated incident: «I want to apologize for my actions. There are no excuses for my behavior, which I sincerely regret – says the player -. I also want to say how deeply sorry I am for anyone who was shocked by the video. I would like to assure everyone that our two cats are perfectly fine and healthy. They are loved and loved by our whole family and this behavior was an isolated incident that will not be repeated. “

A source close to the footballer said that his anger would have been his cat Kurt guilty of breaking a vase and dropping a lamp on the ground. A motivation that cannot in any way justify the behavior of the player, as well as that of the brother who, laughing, films what happens and, unpaid, publishes the videos on Snapchat with lots of smiley faces proving that he did not understand the gravity of the gesture.

After contacting West Ham, the club said it “will manage internally” the incident without specifying what measures will be taken.

