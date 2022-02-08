By Alexander Ratz

MARIUPOL, Ukraine (Reuters) – Visibly shaken German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stood before the ruins of a house near the frontline of the conflict in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday.

“It leaves me with a very heavy feeling here, next to the beach, what should be one of the most beautiful places in the country, you can actually feel what happened here years ago,” Baerbock said at a former tourist resort near the beach. port of Mariupol.

“Overnight, people lost everything they had, children’s toys are still on the side of the road. And what used to be a holiday destination is now visible proof that we have a war in the middle of Europe.”

Baerbock traveled to eastern Ukraine after meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, on Monday as part of diplomatic efforts to defuse Kiev’s standoff with Moscow.

Ukraine has encouraged such trips to bring its allies into the realities of conflict with Russian-backed forces in the Donbass region, which Kiev says has killed more than 15,000 people.

Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops near the border with Ukraine, in what member countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) western military alliance say could be preparations for a new attack on Ukraine.

Moscow denies such plans but demands Western security guarantees, including a ban on Ukraine joining the military alliance.

