No one can deny the popularity of one piece Worldwide. However, it is in Japan where we constantly see celebrations that any fan of this work can appreciate. Not only is there a theme park in the Land of the Rising Sun, but multiple statues of the Straw Hat Crew adorn the streets of one particular town. Thus, It has been revealed that Zoro already has his own sculpture in Kumamoto.

In 2016, an earthquake devastated Kumamoto Prefecture, the hometown of Eiichirō Oda, author of one piece. In this way, the mangaka, together with Shueisha, undertook the task of revitalizing tourism in this area, by creating various statues of Luffy, Nami and the rest of the straw hat crew. Thus, a few days ago it was revealed that Zoro’s bronze sculpture has finally joined his companions.

The Zoro statue is located in Ozu Central Park, and can be visited by anyone. To celebrate this event, a special performance was held where children from the local area danced in costumes of one piece, there was a concert with music from the anime, and Kendo was practiced. Towards the end, a professional Iaido swordsman demonstrated how to cut a tatami mat.

As you can see, the Zoro statue is inspired by the design we saw after the time jump in the story. The Jinbe sculpture is expected to be the tenth and last such figure to be seen in Kumamoto.. On related topics, Oda talks about the end of the Wano arc. Similarly, these are the actors of the live action version of one piece.

Editor’s note:

fans of one piece They are always the most spoiled in Japan. Although some series may have a more vocal base, Oda’s work has the most attention, attractions, collaborations and statues.

Via: Siliconera