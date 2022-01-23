It is the day of the elections at the Quirinale with the first vote of the Parliament in joint session, with the start scheduled for 15.00. define the strategy to be adopted during the first votes while the discussion on the names of the candidates goes on. The election in times of Covid has led to the definition of new rules on how to vote for large positive voters.

READ – Last night, while Giuseppe Conte told the great Grillini voters that the 5 Stars have no foreclosures on a center-right name unlike Pd and Leu, Enrico Letta accelerated the game on the Hill. Speaking on TV from Fabio Fazio, the dem secretary made clear the theme of Mario Draghi’s candidacy for the Quirinale. He announced that will see Matteo Salvini today and that at the first point of the interview he will make a clarification on the figure of the premier: “I want to understand if the declarations made”, the no to Draghi al Colle, “are final or not”.

And on the table he also put another point on the agenda: the Mattarella bis. “For us it would be ideal, we will also talk about this”. Letta has taken the initiative and is preparing for the meeting – perhaps decisive – with Salvini by publicly putting on the table the options capable of being able to better safeguard the legislature and the government, according to the dem. Letta also repeated it last night: “The only majority that exists is the one that the Draghi government expresses”. And only from an agreement on a shared name within the majority passes the possibility of not blowing everything up.

Salvini’s no to Pier Ferdinando Casini it was read as a possible step towards Draghi by some of the dem. Saturday “was a complex day for the center-right and I understand that there is a need for an evolution” but, Letta said, “I am optimistic that we will find a solution within 48 hours, maximum 72 hours”. Meanwhile, among the dem parliamentarians there is a strong fear that up to those 72 hours a completely different scenario could mature. There is a fear that the center-right will have an “insidious” name that could jeopardize the holding of the 5 Stars.

For Letta, Draghi is a “resource to be preserved” and one cannot “absolutely” run the risk of losing him both to the government and to the Quirinale.

SALVINI – There is still no official status, but the center-right would be oriented to vote blank ballot today on the Hill. To the journalists gathered in Piazza Montecitorio to pull the strings of contacts on Sunday, Matteo Salvini said he had not yet decided on what to do, but the current stalemate due to the lack of shared names suggests that it will come to white in the first round. Today at 10 Fdi it will bring together parliamentarians and regional delegates, while at lunchtime it will be the turn of the great voters of Fi. Even the ‘centrists’ of the coalition, from Coraggio Italia to the UDC, could present a blank ballot. Salvini assured that the “center-right is compact and will vote compact from start to finish”.

For Salvini “removing Draghi as prime minister would be dangerous at this time for Italy in a difficult moment. With bills that are rising, with inflation that is galloping … ”. Draghi must remain at Palazzo Chigi, the League leader reiterated. ” Reinventing a new government from scratch – he warned – I think it would stop the country for days and days and the League does not want this ”.

As for Pier Ferdinando Casini “is not a proposal of the center right” the leader of the League replied to those who asked him if among the names he will propose to the center-left there is also that of the former speaker of the Chamber.

” We will make a series of proposals – he explained yesterday – The center-right, which is the majority in the country and is a relative majority in this Parliament, has the right and duty to make these proposals, without anyone putting any prejudicial and ideological ‘no’ , without even knowing who we are talking about: women and men of absolute depth. They are there, and we will name the names in the next few hours because I am collecting ideas and proposals. And there will not be a name imposed and proposed, there will be two, three, four … I hope that the left does not arrive no, no, no … Because Italy deserves a quick and shared choice and does not deserve confusion ‘ ‘.

WITH YOU – Giuseppe Conte in the meeting with the great M5S voters in view of the vote for the Quirinale spoke about the candidacy of Andrea Riccardifounder of the Community of Sant’Egidio, explaining that “it is a proposal that I made to the leaders of the Pd and Leu. It has no political colors. It cannot be a flag candidacy, it is a personality who has honored Italy. It is a figure that we can offer to dialogue with other political forces “.

“In the press release we issued with Pd and Leu we said that we will propose a table with all the parliamentary groups. We therefore consider it inappropriate in the very first votes to launch the name of Andrea Riccardi. Precisely because we invite other forces to a confrontation, it is not useful to ‘burn Riccardi’s candidacy immediately. Reasonably “today,” we believe we have to vote a blank ballot, so that the confrontation with the other political forces can continue “. “The name of Riccardi, which could have a visual appeal, we would like to propose later after starting the confrontation with other political forces”, underlined the former premier.

RENZI – But Matteo Renzi sees no possibility for the founder of the Community of Sant’Egidio. “Andrew Riccardi he is an extraordinary person. I believe he has no chance of being elected – he said at ‘Half an hour more’ on Rai3 – The 5 Stars want him as a flag candidate to be in the newspapers but here the point is who is the president, not the flag candidate “.

“Casini certainly did it well when he made the President of the Chamber. It turns out in the newspapers that he is one of the personalities that is thought of” added the leader of Italia Viva. As for Berlusconi, “I think he was wrong to believe in that inner circle of his that put him on something that was neither in heaven nor on earth because he did not have the numbers and least of all at the moment. Who loved him , he had to stop him. Berlusconi’s veto on Draghi? It surprised me a little. ”

According to Renzi, either “we go towards a president who guarantees Draghi to Palazzo Chigi, because no one can take the luxury of losing him, or the alternative is a political choice because we only go to the Colle by virtue of a political agreement”.