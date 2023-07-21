Today we are celebrating the San Diego Comic-Conan event in which it had been mentioned that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 would have a presence, and indeed, it did so with a new trailer, but also with something that will attract the attention of those who do not have a ps5. And yes, there is a special edition console on the way.

Here its trailer:

The price of this console has not been mentioned, but its content, which is as follows: PS5 console with special edition plates of the video game, Dualsense special edition of the game and digital code of the title, which must be redeemed until next October 20. It is worth commenting that all these accessories are going to be sold separately.

Its pre-sales start on 28 of July and the console launches September 1st along with all accessories individually. Just to receive the video game a month later.

Remember that the game goes on sale on October 20.

Via: PS Blog

Editor’s note: It’s very cool but I wouldn’t spend on another console, so I think I’ll buy the special edition controller if they don’t sell it out first. The special edition of the game also looks good, but the fact that there is no disc puts me off quite a bit.