José Cardoso Lemos is the name of the fisherman who prevented a great tragedy in Brazil. With his abilities to swim against the current and his altruistic attitude, a few days ago the Brazilian, also known as ‘Zezinho’, saved fifty people from a shipwreck in the state of Pará.

The events occurred on September 9, when he was leaving for work, a friend told him that a boat was about to sink. At first he thought it was a fishing boat, because the protagonist of this story lives on the island of Cotijuba, Pará, and like several inhabitants of the region, he survives from this activity.

However, when they arrived at the place they were surprised to see that it was something completely different. According to the Brazilian media ‘Voz Do Campo’, a speedboat that was transporting 80 people reportedly had mechanical failures, resulting in its sinking.

Without thinking twice, The fisherman took all the fishing equipment out of his boat, threw it into the water and set out to rescue the people. In addition, he also helped recover belongings and, unfortunately, remove the bodies of those who did not survive.

Unfortunately, the accident left 14 people dead according to local media. Still, thanks to the rescue efforts of Lemos and his friends, 66 people were pulled out of the water in time.

The man lives on the island with his two children and his wife. Photo: Instagram @voaa_vaquinhadorazoes

The case went viral on social networks thanks to his courage and the recognition he and his colleagues received after this. At the end of the month, hehe fishermen heroes received the medal of the Order of Merit ‘Grão-Pará Grau Cavaleiro’. In addition to the tribute, they also received recognition from the Government of Pará, which pointed out that if it were not for the help of the fishermen, the tragedy would have been a greater tragedy.

But this was not the only recognition that Zezinho obtained. It turns out that the successful businessman Fritz Paixão upon hearing the story inquired more about the great hero. In this he realized that the man did not have a house, because he had had to sell it to be able to pay for medical treatment.

Seeing this situation, He took out his savings and bought a house for the islander, who, excited, thanked him for such a gesture.

“promise kept. Once again God uses me to fulfill his purpose of helping those who touch my heart. It is still little compared to what I intend to do one day, but it is already the path to everything I intend to achieve, “said the businessman on his social networks.

