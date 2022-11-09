Football | Franslaislehti: The world’s second best player sidelined from the World Cup tournament

Senegal will have to do without Sadio Mané, reports the French L’Equipe.

of Senegal the national football team’s all-time top scorer Sadio Mane will not be able to participate in the World Cup tournament starting next week in Qatar, reports a French newspaper L’Equipe.

Bayern Munich’s Mané injured his leg in Tuesday’s Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen, and the 30-year-old winger was substituted in the 20th minute.

Mané, who successfully represented Liverpool in the last six seasons, played an important role when Senegal celebrated the African championship in February. Mané scored three goals in the tournament and hit the decisive penalty kick in the Egyptian net in the final match. In total, Mané has scored 34 goals in the national team shirt.

This year, Mané finished second in the voting for the best player in the world to Real Madrid’s French striker Karim Benzema after.

Senegal head coach Aliou Cissé will announce his World Cup team on Friday. Senegal will play in Group A of the Games with Qatar, Ecuador and the Netherlands.