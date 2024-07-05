Zenless Zone Zero celebrates its launch in Mexico City in a very special way and you will be able to visit it very soon.

Hoyoverse is preparing a good number of activities for Zenless Zone Zero fans where they will be able to meet influencers and professional cosplayers as well as other followers of this new title.

The presentation will take place on Saturday, July 13 in Mexico City at Chapultepec Avenue 68 from 3 to 6 pm. A graffiti mural created by artist Mike Sandoval will be on display at this location.

“The design was based entirely on the action of the characters in the video game. I spent time studying the performance and official art of each one to understand their personality and abilities. It was crucial that the dynamism of each character was conveyed at first glance,” said Mike Sandoval.

“The process took a week and I used 50 liters of paint. Urban culture and global street art were my main sources of inspiration,” he added.

Source: Hoyoverse

Attendees will meet professional photographers who will be taking photos that will be shared on social media. There will also be snapshots that will be available while supplies last.

We also recommend: Zenless Zone Zero: Characters you can unlock for free

Zenless Zone Zero: How to get Nicole

At the time of writing this article, many fans are looking for information and other details about Nicole, who could be considered the first Waifu of the game because she appears in many of the game’s art.

To get Nicole in Zenless Zone Zero you just have to play the first chapter of the story where you unlock the members of the Cunning Hares. Let’s say that she is the third character you have access to when you start this experience.

You can also go for it in the gatcha, however, also consider that this will be for you to apply a dupe to level up.

What do you think about the activity we just shared with you? Will you dare to go? Follow the discussion through our Discord and don’t miss this and other news in Google news.