Sperm donor Jonathan Meyer, who fathered hundreds of children, has denied the allegations against him

A Dutch sperm donor who fathered hundreds of children with different women has declared himself a victim. This is writes Daily Mail.

Jonathan Meyer from the Netherlands has been donating sperm to clinics and giving it to women for free since 2007. He often did not tell the expectant parents how many families he had already helped. In July 2024, Netflix released a documentary, “A Man with a Thousand Children,” exposing Meyer. In response, he gave an interview to the BBC and denied the accusations against him.

“I offer them fresh sperm, which is better than frozen,” Meyer said of his clients. “And it’s free, they don’t have to pay for it. They can talk to me. They can ask me anything. How can that be misleading? Where’s the deception?”

Related materials:

Meyer claims he initially kept nothing from his clients. Over time, he discovered that this put him in a dangerous position. To protect himself, he stopped giving unnecessary details, but insists he still gave an approximate number of his children. Meyer believes his clients knew he was a mass donor.

It was previously reported that in 2017, Meyer was blacklisted by the Dutch Association of Obstetrics and Gynecology: at that time, the resident of The Hague had fathered 102 children, collaborating with a dozen different clinics. However, this did not stop the active donor, he began sending sperm abroad, advertising the biomaterial through social networks and thematic sites. It is known that some samples ended up in Denmark and Ukraine.