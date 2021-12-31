If you are new to the cannabis world, you might feel overwhelmed by the variety of cannabis smoking paraphernalia. Each different type of item has a unique experience behind it.

So, before you get overwhelmed by all the different types of smoking equipment, starting from rolling joints or picking up a dab rig for sale, consider the following items to enhance your smoking journey.

Joints

Of course, you have to start with the classic smoking method of rolling a joint. Joints can be fun but have their limitations. They are easy to roll, come in pre-rolled sizes, and are relatively cheap if you buy them instead of rolling your own. You can also easily take them on the go.

The downside of a joint is that the cannabis smoke is harsh. You may have wasted bud if you do not finish the entire joint within a few minutes. But if these limitations sound okay with you, you can experiment with a joint.

Bongs

If smoking from a pipe or rolling up is fine, but you want something more, you will need to start looking into bongs. Bongs are unique because they can provide a cleaner hit than joints or pipes with the same ease of use.

Cannabis water pipes filter the smoke through enough cold water that it is much smoother on your throat and lungs. The downsides are that they are made of breakable glass and are bulkier than other items. Bongs also require the user to have a lighter or matches on hand.

Dab Rigs

Dabs are oils and extracts made from marijuana that can be much more potent than a flower (bud). The most popular way to use dabs is by using a dab rig. You can buy a dab rig for sale for a unique dabbing experience.

They work like bongs in that they filter smoke through water, but instead of having the smoke pass through the chamber, it is passed through a titanium or quartz nail. These nails are very hot, so you use a dabber to pick up the dabs and put them on top of the nail.

The heat vaporizes the oils into smoke that you inhale through the down stem or water chamber.

Bubblers

Bubblers are essentially tiny bongs. They come in different shapes and sizes, but the general idea is that they have a bowl for flowers and a water chamber like a bong.

The difference between bubblers and other types of bongs is very subtle. Bubblers are more compact, like pipes, but still provide water filtration like bongs. They also come with carb-holes (like the top of the chamber you cover while inhaling), which give you more control over your hit than a regular bong or pipe.

Vaporizers

Vaporizers function like e-cigarettes by heating cannabis instead of burning it. It is better for your lungs because you only inhale vapors and not smoke.

Vaporizer pens are similar to vaporizers, but they are designed to be discrete, making them very popular with smokers who want to medicate on the down-low.

The downsides are that vape pens and desktop vaporizers are expensive and vary in quality. New users might want to start with something cheaper that they have more control over before spending money on a luxury item.

Flower

If you have not tried cannabis flower yet, then you really should. A flower is the best way to smoke marijuana because it has all the benefits of dabs with none of the drawbacks. It gives you a full-body high without being too overpowering, tastes fantastic, and lasts longer than anything else on this list.

According to reports, the global cannabis market is projected to grow from $28.266 billion in 2021 to $197.74 billion in 2028. This report showcases the popularity of cannabis.

Glass

If you have been smoking from the same pipe for a while, it is probably time to upgrade. Especially if all your friends have vaporizers and dab rigs, you still smoke flowers in a pipe.

Glass is so much better than plastic or metal because it filters out harmful chemicals and does not burn your product or leave any residue behind. The difference between glass pipes, bongs, bubblers, and dabs rigs is subtle, but it does exist.

Glass is the way to go if you want to experience all the benefits of smoking. Glass can be fragile, though, so make sure to buy one that suits your lifestyle (be careful taking it places), or consider something more durable like a silicone pipe.

The Apple Pipe

Apple pipes are a cheap and easy way to start smoking. The downside is that they can be pretty hard to clean, which would be a hassle for someone not into the whole weed thing.

Steamroller Pipe

Steamrollers are the same as apple pipes, with one crucial difference: they have a bend at one end that allows you to inhale from both ends of the pipe. It makes them more comfortable and easier to use than apple pipes, and they look like cigars.

The downside is that most steamrollers tend to be pretty crudely made and hard to clean, which can be a deal-breaker if you’re not into rolling your cigarettes.

Chillum Pipe

Chillums are things that everyone knows about but no one ever uses. They are just straight pipes with tiny bowls at the end that get clogged all the time. If you use a chillum, make sure to buy one with a carb-hole. Otherwise, it will be tough to clear the chamber.

The most significant benefit of chillums is that they can fit into your wallet and are very discreet, making them perfect for people trying to medicate on the down-low.

One-Hitter Pipe

One-hitters are small pipes that hold just one dose of cannabis. They can be as expensive or as cheap as you want, and they usually come with detachable bowls so you can clear the chamber without taking it apart.

One-hitters can vary in length, but they are often designed to be small enough to fit inside your pocket.

Final Note

There are so many different smoking devices on the market that it can be hard to choose what to buy.

Smoking is all about experimenting with different setups until you find something you like, so don’t be afraid to take a trip down the street and check out some head shops.