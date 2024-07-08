We already told you that Zenless Zone Zero is now available on PlayStation 5, PC and mobile, In addition to the fact that it is a game as a service that has a lot of fan service with gatcha elements. The point here is that this game already reached 50 million downloads in one week and that is already an important record.

Now, so that the community can get creative and everyone can show how much of a fan they are, Hoyoverse has started a contest called “Drip Fest” where all those interested can show through cosplays, art and more how much they like it. Zenless Zone Zero.

This “Drip Fest” has already started and invites players from all over the world to participate and show their work, whether through fan art, graffiti, illustrations, videos, cosplay and more.

Drip Fest schedule:

Participations: Closing 08/22/2024 22:00 Mexico Central Time

Court: 08/30/2024 22:00 – 09/12/2024 22:00 Central Mexico Time

Results Announcement: 09/13/2024 22:00 – 09/15/2024 22:00 Mexico Central Time

If you really want to participate, you can do it. here.

Source: Hoyoverse

Zenless Zone Zero: what are the requirements?

If you are one of those who already want to play Zenless Zone Zero on PC and have no idea what you need to run this Hoyoverse game, here we tell you what you need:

Minima:

Windows 10 or higher

7th generation Core i5

8 GB RAM

GeForce GTX 970

Recommended:

Windows 10 or higher

10th Gen Core i7

8 GB RAM

GeForce GTX 1660

Now, things get a little tricky if you want to run this game on Android because these are the recommended requirements:

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Dimensity 8200 or Kirin 9000

8 GB RAM

Android 11

15 GB minimum storage

Those playing on iOS will need an iPhone or iPad with the following specs:

4 GB RAM

iOS 14 onwards

17 GB RAM.

It is suggested that it be an iPhone XS or an iPad A12 at least.

What do you think about this scenario? Do you fit it? Will you be participating in the Zenless Zone Zero Drip Fest?