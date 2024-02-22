A meeting to talk about Christian Horner?

There Red Bull yesterday he started testing in Bahrain dominating the day in terms of lap time with Max Verstappen who pushed himself to the low 31″, edging out over a second from Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz.

There RB20 seems to have started off on the right foot judging not only by the chronometric results, but also by the smiles that were not lacking inside the garage of the Milton Keynes team (that of the track engineer Gianpiero Lambiase after the first of the two 'monster time trials' ' by Verstappen has already gone viral).

The team principal was also present at the wall Christian Horner, who arrived in the paddock together with Adrian Newey. Horner was not in a Red Bull uniform – but he has sometimes appeared in civilian clothes in the past – and was described as rather embarrassed.

His fate seems sealed, his departure should be made official next week following the internal investigation which sees him accused by an employee of 'transgressive behaviour'. Last night at the end of the day of testing Red Bull had a meeting in the Sakhir paddock. In all likelihood the Horner issue was on the agenda. The faces at the end of the meeting, as shown in the photo, were not smiling at all.