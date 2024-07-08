The semi-finals of the America Cup are just around the corner. In search of a new final, the Argentine national team returns to Metlife Stadium in New Jersey to face a familiar rival, the surprising Canadian team with which the competition began and which, after unexpectedly making it to the decisive phase, no longer sets limits.

Lionel Scaloni He has played 76 games against Canada, the same number of games that Alfio Basile, who was, until the arrival of the current coach, the last great reference in Argentine football, managed in the Albiceleste. With ‘el Coco’, and players like Diego Simeone and Gabriel Batistuta, Argentina won two consecutive editions of the Copa América (Chile 1991 and Ecuador 1993).

Argentina goes after the dream

Now, the ‘Scaloneta’ is pursuing the same objective, having been the favourites since the tournament began. Caught up in the euphoria that has surrounded the team since it won the World Cup, to the Albiceleste He is not allowed to fail, especially since the rival before the start of the America Cup He was nothing more than a debutant with his eyes fixed on the world in two years, which will be co-organized with Mexico and the United States.

On paper, a huge distance separates both teams. Argentinaworld and American champions and number one in the Fifa rankings, are entering this semi-final with a seasoned squad, with an average age of 28.9 and a market value of 965 million dollars. Canada, ranked 48th in the world, is the youngest of the four semi-finalists (25.8 years old) and is worth 275 million.

And yet, neither Scaloni nor his players expect an easy match. Not only because already in the first half of the opening match Canada gave more than one scare, but because the clash against Ecuador in the quarterfinals set off alarm bells. Despite advancing to the next round, the Tri exposed weaknesses that the Albiceleste had hidden with its effectiveness against Chile and Peru.

The midfield was inconsistent, Leo Messi He barely appeared and Lautaro Martinez was unavailable. The captain’s performance is, without a doubt, the big question mark, because he has gone from more to less, with an adductor injury in the middle. Messi has recovered from the injury, but against Ecuador he barely came into play. Canada, for its part, knows that it is facing the match of its lives and is clinging to the gap that chance always leaves.

“We understand how good Argentina is but we are certainly not afraid. They have certainly lost only twice in five years and Messi “He’s the best that ever played football. But we believe we have a chance and that’s how we’re preparing,” the coach said on Sunday. Jesse Marsch.

On the opening day, Canada He played a brave game, with a very advanced defence that gave him results during the first half, but he left too much space for Messi behind his defence and the Argentine number 10 enjoyed his best game in the Cup, despite the chances he missed.

Canada Settings

A mistake you don’t want to make again March. It is not the only concern for the coach, who leads the least effective team in front of the opponent’s goal in the tournament. Canada generates a lot and does little, as demonstrated by the only two goals it has scored after 40 shots in this tournament. America Cup. Changes in Argentina Scaloni is also preparing changes.

At right back, Nahuel Molina suffered greatly against the speed of Alphonso Davies and could be replaced by Gonzalo Montiel, and in midfield, Leandro Paredes could take the place of Enzo Fernández, who was unlucky against Ecuador.

In attack, the debate is still open between Lautaro Martínez, top scorer but a dud against La Tri, and Julián Álvarez, who could regain his starting position, while Nicolás Fernández could leave his place to Ángel di María, in the penultimate match of El Fideo with the Albiceleste shirt, who will still have to play either the final or the match for third place. The winner will return to Miami to face the survivor of the semi-final between Uruguay and Colombia. This is Messi territory and it would be a big surprise if he saw it as a spectator.

The Canada vs. Argentina match will be played this Tuesday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The ball will start rolling at 7 p.m. Colombian time and can be followed through DSports. In addition, you can follow the minute-by-minute coverage, summary and analysis here on EL TIEMPO.

Probable lineups

ArgentinaCoach: Lionel Scaloni.

Canada: Maxime Crepeau; Alistair Johnston, Moise Bombito, Derek Cornelius, Alphonso Davies; Ismael Koné, Stephen Eustaquio; Liam Millar, Jonathan David, Jacob Shaffelburg; and Cyle Larin. Coach: Jesse Marsch.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

With EFE.