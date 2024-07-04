Zenless Zone Zero is now available and You can play it on PC, PlayStation 5 and on some mobile devices running Android and iOS. This title comes with a good number of characters and we are going to tell you which ones you can unlock for free.

The first thing you should know is that with version 1.0 of Zenless Zone Zero There are 17 agents, most of which you have to obtain through the gatcha system called Signal Search. The thing is that you can get some without spending money and we tell you how to get them.

It’s worth noting that much of the fun of this free-to-play game is in its combat, however, the strategy will vary depending on which agents/adventurers you have unlocked, so here are the ones available to you.

How to unlock Zenless Zone Zero characters for free

The free characters you can unlock with version 1.0 of Zenless Zone Zero are:

Nicole

Anby

Billy

Corin

Soukaku

Ben

It is worth noting that you get these characters as you play through the story, which is certainly entertaining. However, in order to get them to their highest level, you do need to have their Agent Focus, which you get by getting them more than once from the Signal Search, in other words, “duping” them.

Source: Hoyoverse

If you’ve already started playing, you probably already have Nicole, Anby and Billy, who are from the Cunning Hares group. Let’s say that this team is the most basic, but at the same time the most useful to start playing because you have a support, someone who stuns and finally one more who can perform ranged attacks or finish off several characters at the same time.

Another character you get is Corin, who is from Victoria Housekeeping CO. She is very focused on dealing physical damage, but unlike Billy, her attacks are melee. You will get her as a reward for pre-registrations.

Source: Hoyoverse

Ben is a huge bear that has defensive properties. You get him when you reach level 23 and finish chapter 2.

Source: Hoyoverse

Soukaku is a support character that gives extra ice damage to her teammates. You get her when you finish Chapter 2 of the game and reach level 30. You have to unlock the Shiyu Defense activity and then beat Stage 3 to earn her as a reward.

The Zenless Zone Zero gatcha gives you an S rank character with a minimum of 50 rolls

Zenless Zone Zero It’s all about Gatcha mechanics, meaning you have to rely heavily on luck to get certain characters. 50 shots will guarantee you at least one S-rank character, but the first few activities in the game only give you 10 shots, leaving a lot to luck.

The first banner of Zenless Zone Zero comes with the following characters who are S rank.

Grace

Fight

Koleda

Nekomiya

Soldier 11

Lycaon

In the worst case scenario that you simply didn’t get the agent you wanted, after 300 spins you’ll get the one you want, however, getting to this point would mean having terrible luck and having spent/played a lot.

Are you going to get into it now? Zenless Zone Zero? This is a good opportunity to get started as there are many rewards for the launch and also several codes that will make your life much easier in this launch.

