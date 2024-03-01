by VALERIO BARRETTA

F1 Bahrain, Vasseur bitter after qualifying

Formula 1 has restarted in the name of Max Verstappen. In the qualifying sessions in Sakhir the Dutchman emerged when it mattered most, while Charles Leclerc he did in Q2 what he should have done in Q3. With the time obtained before the second cut, the Monegasque would have been in pole position, a sign that Ferrari is there on the flying lap even against a very strong RB20. But perhaps more attackable than in the past, as team principal Frederic confirms Vasseur.

Vasseur's words

“With the best time in Q1 and Q2, you expect pole, but we couldn't put it all together. It's the first step of the weekend, we'll see our pace in the race. We said at the beginning of the weekend that it was very difficult to interpret the tests, but it's a question of tenths. Today we were all at the limit and this is a true picture“, these are the words of Vasseur a Sky Sports F1. “I don't know what happened to Sainz in Q3, but today the preparation lap was very important, with lower temperatures than a week ago“.

“Is it possible to win? It's hard to get a picture. I think Max has an advantage on pace, but we're all behind in terms of pace and degradation. As always the start will be very important, but I have good feelings about it. We won't just have to fight with Red Bull, but with everyone else. Last year they were completely comfortable and could manage, but if we all put them under pressure we make their life less easy“.

“Russell said we're fighting for second place? I don't have a crystal ball, I have to think about us. Let's have a good race also in terms of reliability and concentration, then we will draw conclusions“, concluded the Frenchman regarding the objectives for tomorrow. “First of all we have made progress in terms of performance, then we need to be more consistent and have less degradation, and so far it has gone quite well. Plus we have to be much more opportunistic in order to get a good haul of points“.