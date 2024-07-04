CNN: Biden plans to sleep more and not schedule events later than 8:00 p.m.

US President Joe Biden plans to sleep more, so he will not schedule events later than 8 p.m., reports CNN with reference to sources.

According to the TV channel, the American leader announced his decision to Democratic governors at a meeting in the White House on Wednesday, July 3.

At the same time, Biden was trying to convince a group of more than 20 heads of state of his ability to defeat former President Donald Trump in the presidential election in November and effectively govern the country for another four years.

At the same time, the channel’s interlocutors said that Biden’s words “disappointed” several governors who attended the meeting. In addition, some of them were irritated by the subsequent statement by Biden’s campaign staff about their “loyalty and enthusiasm.”

CNN reported earlier that Joe Biden privately acknowledged that the next few days will be critical to whether he can salvage his campaign and win re-election.