Zenless Zone Zero, the new ARPG game from Hoyoverseis about to be available around the world. To celebrate this launch, the Publisher of Genshin Impact will also be carrying out several activities in our region that we should not lose sight of.

The first thing you should know is that there are a couple of activities confirmed for Mexico and Chile.

In Mexico, artist Mike Sandoval is creating a graffiti that will be installed on Chapultepec Avenue 68 in the Cuauhtémoc district of Mexico City. Here we will see a unique art for Zenless Zone Zero that fans won’t want to miss. Also, on July 13th, there will be an event where fans can go take photos with cosplayers and more.

On the other hand, in Chile a challenge will be held in several internet cafes where players and influencers will be invited to defeat bosses in the shortest time possible. Those who have the best time will receive various rewards. This activity will take place on July 13 and 14 at Movistar Gameclub Mallpaza Vespucio and at Movistar Gameclub Mallplaza Trebol.

Source: Hoyoverse

A second event will also be held in Chile called Zenless Nights, where players will be able to meet Zenless Zone Zero at the above-mentioned internet cafes. This activity will take place from July 15 to 20.

We recommend: Zenless Zone Zero reveals new characters before its launch and more surprises

Zenless Zone Zero: Fan Art Contest

Hoyoverse is hosting a global fan-made illustration contest called Drip Fest. This contest will serve to encourage and reward the creativity of the community. More details about this competition, which will start on July 6, will be available soon.

Source: Hoyoverse

Zenless Zone Zero releases its musical theme with DJ Tiesto on streaming services

Zenless Zone Zerohas just released her collaborative track “ZENLESS” with Grammy Award-winning DJ Tiësto. The song is currently available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.

What do you think about these collaborations and activities that will take place? Follow the discussion through our Discord and don’t miss this and other news in Google news.