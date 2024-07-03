Reuters: 25 Democrats prepare to call on Biden to drop out of race

In the House of Representatives, 25 members of the Democratic Party are preparing to appeal to US President Joe Biden to withdraw from the election race, writes Reuters with reference to sources.

“25 House Democrats are preparing to call on Biden to back down,” the report said. Another source said some Democratic lawmakers were considering sending Biden a letter.

The debate between Biden and former US President Donald Trump took place on the night of June 28 Moscow time.

Western media observers called the debates a “disaster” for the current head of state. Vice President Kamala Harris called on Americans to focus on the work done for the country, rather than on the politician’s speeches.