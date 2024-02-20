Porsche has expanded the Panamera hybrid range with two new E-Hybrid variants. In particular, let's talk about the variations 4 E-Hybrid and 4S E-Hybrid, which are added to the current offer of the model with immediate effect. The real fulcrum of these two new Panamera variants is hybrid performance optimizedthe result of work carried out by Porsche which involved the powertrain of both versions.

Panamera 4 E-Hybrid

Let's start with the 4 E-Hybrid, which hides a new e-hybrid system with a significantly revised 2.9-litre V6 biturbo petrol engine with 304 HP, for a system power that rises up to 470 HP and a maximum torque of 650 Nm. Specifications that allow the new Panamera E-Hybrid to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds, and reaching a top speed of 280 km/h. On this plug-in hybrid version of the model, the driving range in 100% electric mode reaches i 96 km on a single charge.

Panamera 4S E-Hybrid

The 4S E-Hybrid variant guarantees instead even higher performance. In this case, in fact, the plug-in hybrid powertrain is based on the presence of a 2.9-liter six-cylinder biturbo engine capable of releasing 353 HP, for a system power that thus rises up to 544 HP and a torque maximum of 750 Nm. This version of the Panamera can accelerate from standstill to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds, and reach a top speed of 290 km/h. Autonomy with zero emissions in the WLTP cycle it can reach 90 km.

Battery and charging

Porsche said all new E-Hybrid versions offer greater electric range, faster charging speed, better throttle response and better driving performance in almost all modes. We talked before about the improvements in the thermal component within the powertrain, but it is not the only one to have made progress: the new battery 25.9 kWh high-voltage battery, which provides 45% more capacity than before, and boasts a charging time of approximately 2 hours and 39 minutes thanks to the new 11 kW on-board charger, and the completely new electric motor with significantly more power and torque than its predecessor, namely 140 kW and 450 Nm.

Driving modes and suspension

The four driving modes specific to the E-Hybrid variants have been optimized, as well as Sport and Sport Plus modes. These two new plug-in hybrid variants of the Porsche Panamera always start in purely electric E-Power mode, and once the battery state of charge drops below a certain value minimum, the system automatically switches to Hybrid Auto mode, which adapts the operating strategy to the current driving situation. A look also at the suspensions, given that all variants of the new Panamera are equipped with two-chamber adaptive air suspension, including the Porsche Active Suspension Management with two-valve shock absorbers as standard. The innovative Porsche Active Ride active suspension is also available on the E-Hybrid variants. Finally, all variants of the new Panamera feature an athletic and fresh design, with new sporty details and improved standard equipment. Porsche has announced that deliveries in Europe will begin in the second quarter of 2024.